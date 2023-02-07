S&T professor named executive director of American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri S&T News and Research
S&T nuclear engineering student awarded international Curie fellowship
Narrie Loftus, a senior nuclear engineering major at Missouri S&T, hopes to do her part to help with the gender gap in her field. That is one reason she was recently excited to learn she was accepted for the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Missouri S&T News and Research
Belfi named Fellow of the Psychonomic Society
The Psychonomic Society, an international community of cognitive psychologists, has named Dr. Amy Belfi, assistant professor of psychological science at Missouri S&T, as a Fellow. “I am honored to be recognized by the Psychonomic Society,” says Belfi. “I am grateful for the support I have received from collaborators, students, mentors,...
Missouri S&T News and Research
Missouri S&T’s second annual “trashion” show celebrates creative expression of sustainability
With an emphasis on combining the work of artists, scientists and technologists to solve complex problems, Missouri S&T’s second annual “trashion” show takes place at noon Thursday, April 6, in the atrium of the Havener Center. During the competition, students will model garments they’ve designed and made...
Comments / 0