ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

S&T professor named executive director of American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists

By Greg Edwards
Missouri S&T News and Research
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Missouri S&T News and Research

S&T nuclear engineering student awarded international Curie fellowship

Narrie Loftus, a senior nuclear engineering major at Missouri S&T, hopes to do her part to help with the gender gap in her field. That is one reason she was recently excited to learn she was accepted for the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
ROLLA, MO
Missouri S&T News and Research

Belfi named Fellow of the Psychonomic Society

The Psychonomic Society, an international community of cognitive psychologists, has named Dr. Amy Belfi, assistant professor of psychological science at Missouri S&T, as a Fellow. “I am honored to be recognized by the Psychonomic Society,” says Belfi. “I am grateful for the support I have received from collaborators, students, mentors,...
ROLLA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy