Seven Lakes, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

New dates announced for U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst

The second U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 will now be contested July 10-12. The championship was previously scheduled to take place July 17-19. “This modification will allow us to showcase the incredible athletes who compete for this national championship with our...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Lost in Southern Pines

UPDATE: Sadly, Rue has passed away. A family is searching for its lost dog, Rue. He is about 1 and a half years old, weighs 25 pounds, is cream-colored, somewhat shaggy, and is microchipped. Rue was last seen on Feb. 7 on N. May Street heading toward Valley View Road...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition

The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Joe Benjamin Beach of Aberdeen

Mr. Joe Benjamin Beach, 77, of Aberdeen, North Carolina, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Walk-Through Viewing: Friday, Feb 17, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines; mask and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Carol Ann Elam

Ms. Carol Ann Elam, 65, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Walk-Through Viewing: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 1:00 – 2:00PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social distancing are required...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines firefighters recognized for life-saving actions

Several Southern Pines firefighters were recognized at the end of January for saving a woman’s life. Captain Tim Smith received a life-saving medal, Lieutenant Asa Bailey received a heroism metal, Lieutenant Logan DeBerry received a life-saving medal, firefighter Justin Taylor received a heroism metal, driver/operator John Wilson received a heroism metal, firefighter Kaylee Jones received a heroism metal, firefighter spencer Fallin received a life-saving medal, and firefighter Matt Manovsky received a heroism metal, announced the Town of Southern Pines in a press release.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire

CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Jean Hannah Jenkins of West End

Jean Hannah Jenkins, age 80 of West End, NC passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on February 7, 2023. Jean was born in Montgomery Co., NC on 1942, to James Kenny Hannah and Martha Jane Saunders Hannah. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family, watching her grandson play sports, and Tarheels basketball. More than anything, she loved the Lord.
WEST END, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
tourcounsel.com

Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst

Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst passed away in his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the age of 89. Jack was born in New York on December 15, 1933, to the late John and Wealthy Pretty. Jack retired from Nestle Corporation after 34 years. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Pinehurst, NC., Sandra Pretty. Jack enjoyed golfing and traveling. He and Sandra would always spend the winter in Costa Rica. He is preceded in death by his son, John W. Pretty.
PINEHURST, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina

Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
CONCORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

A 20-Year Lookback: FirstHealth Hospitalist Service

PINEHURST — Twenty years ago, FirstHealth of the Carolinas welcomed a new type of program with specialists that focus on the medical care of hospitalized patients. The FirstHealth Hospitalist Service was established on Feb. 1, 2003, by internal medicine physicians Daniel DiFrischia, M.D., Mark Medford, M.D., Jenifir Bruno, M.D., and former medical director of the program Mitchell Wilson, M.D. Scarlett Blue, MSN, R.N., served as the administrative director of the program.
PINEHURST, NC

