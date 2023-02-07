Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
sandhillssentinel.com
New dates announced for U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst
The second U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 will now be contested July 10-12. The championship was previously scheduled to take place July 17-19. “This modification will allow us to showcase the incredible athletes who compete for this national championship with our...
sandhillssentinel.com
Lost in Southern Pines
UPDATE: Sadly, Rue has passed away. A family is searching for its lost dog, Rue. He is about 1 and a half years old, weighs 25 pounds, is cream-colored, somewhat shaggy, and is microchipped. Rue was last seen on Feb. 7 on N. May Street heading toward Valley View Road...
sandhillssentinel.com
Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition
The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Joe Benjamin Beach of Aberdeen
Mr. Joe Benjamin Beach, 77, of Aberdeen, North Carolina, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Walk-Through Viewing: Friday, Feb 17, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines; mask and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Carol Ann Elam
Ms. Carol Ann Elam, 65, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Walk-Through Viewing: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 1:00 – 2:00PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social distancing are required...
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines firefighters recognized for life-saving actions
Several Southern Pines firefighters were recognized at the end of January for saving a woman’s life. Captain Tim Smith received a life-saving medal, Lieutenant Asa Bailey received a heroism metal, Lieutenant Logan DeBerry received a life-saving medal, firefighter Justin Taylor received a heroism metal, driver/operator John Wilson received a heroism metal, firefighter Kaylee Jones received a heroism metal, firefighter spencer Fallin received a life-saving medal, and firefighter Matt Manovsky received a heroism metal, announced the Town of Southern Pines in a press release.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
WRAL
Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire
CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Jean Hannah Jenkins of West End
Jean Hannah Jenkins, age 80 of West End, NC passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on February 7, 2023. Jean was born in Montgomery Co., NC on 1942, to James Kenny Hannah and Martha Jane Saunders Hannah. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family, watching her grandson play sports, and Tarheels basketball. More than anything, she loved the Lord.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
tourcounsel.com
Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
THE BUCK STOPS HERE: Covington swings by Rockingham ahead of SpringFest concert
ROCKINGHAM — A month before he’s set to headline at the revival of SpringFest, former American Idol contestant and performer Bucky Covington stopped in town Wednesday for a quick media tour. Covington — on his way to Laurinburg to work on a song with bandmate Donald “Ducky” Medlock...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst
Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst passed away in his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the age of 89. Jack was born in New York on December 15, 1933, to the late John and Wealthy Pretty. Jack retired from Nestle Corporation after 34 years. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Pinehurst, NC., Sandra Pretty. Jack enjoyed golfing and traveling. He and Sandra would always spend the winter in Costa Rica. He is preceded in death by his son, John W. Pretty.
WCNC
'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside NC store loses unborn child
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child. The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was shot three or four times – but after talking with her, Baez learned she was shot seven times.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina
Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
A 20-Year Lookback: FirstHealth Hospitalist Service
PINEHURST — Twenty years ago, FirstHealth of the Carolinas welcomed a new type of program with specialists that focus on the medical care of hospitalized patients. The FirstHealth Hospitalist Service was established on Feb. 1, 2003, by internal medicine physicians Daniel DiFrischia, M.D., Mark Medford, M.D., Jenifir Bruno, M.D., and former medical director of the program Mitchell Wilson, M.D. Scarlett Blue, MSN, R.N., served as the administrative director of the program.
Comments / 0