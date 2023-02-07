ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines firefighters recognized for life-saving actions

Several Southern Pines firefighters were recognized at the end of January for saving a woman’s life. Captain Tim Smith received a life-saving medal, Lieutenant Asa Bailey received a heroism metal, Lieutenant Logan DeBerry received a life-saving medal, firefighter Justin Taylor received a heroism metal, driver/operator John Wilson received a heroism metal, firefighter Kaylee Jones received a heroism metal, firefighter spencer Fallin received a life-saving medal, and firefighter Matt Manovsky received a heroism metal, announced the Town of Southern Pines in a press release.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Military convoy crash closes highway

A large military fuel tanker, part of a convoy of National Guard vehicles, was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. 1 Bypass near the intersection with Cranes Creek Road Saturday around 9 p.m. The military convoy was heading south on U.S. 1 Bypass and was making a turn to...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Joe Benjamin Beach of Aberdeen

Mr. Joe Benjamin Beach, 77, of Aberdeen, North Carolina, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Walk-Through Viewing: Friday, Feb 17, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines; mask and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
ABERDEEN, NC
Obituary for Carol Ann Elam

Obituary for Carol Ann Elam

Ms. Carol Ann Elam, 65, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Walk-Through Viewing: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 1:00 – 2:00PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social distancing are required...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbs17

Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition

The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man dies after crash near Vass

A local man is dead after a single-vehicle accident near Vass Friday night. The crash happened on Cypress Church Road near the intersection with Byrd Road around 10:30 p.m. Once authorities arrived on the scene, they immediately reported a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage. They requested a second rescue unit while the extrication process began.
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Jean Hannah Jenkins of West End

Jean Hannah Jenkins, age 80 of West End, NC passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on February 7, 2023. Jean was born in Montgomery Co., NC on 1942, to James Kenny Hannah and Martha Jane Saunders Hannah. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family, watching her grandson play sports, and Tarheels basketball. More than anything, she loved the Lord.
WEST END, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst

Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst passed away in his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the age of 89. Jack was born in New York on December 15, 1933, to the late John and Wealthy Pretty. Jack retired from Nestle Corporation after 34 years. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Pinehurst, NC., Sandra Pretty. Jack enjoyed golfing and traveling. He and Sandra would always spend the winter in Costa Rica. He is preceded in death by his son, John W. Pretty.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County man charged with murder

A man from Biscoe is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craig Hicks on Thursday immediately after the shooting. Authorities were called to a home in the 500 block of Sings Creek Lane in Biscoe shortly after...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Free clinic will help clear your criminal record

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office is offering a program to help people with minor criminal infractions clear their records. The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office is offering a program to help people with minor criminal infractions clear their records. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.

