Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines firefighters recognized for life-saving actions
Several Southern Pines firefighters were recognized at the end of January for saving a woman’s life. Captain Tim Smith received a life-saving medal, Lieutenant Asa Bailey received a heroism metal, Lieutenant Logan DeBerry received a life-saving medal, firefighter Justin Taylor received a heroism metal, driver/operator John Wilson received a heroism metal, firefighter Kaylee Jones received a heroism metal, firefighter spencer Fallin received a life-saving medal, and firefighter Matt Manovsky received a heroism metal, announced the Town of Southern Pines in a press release.
sandhillssentinel.com
Military convoy crash closes highway
A large military fuel tanker, part of a convoy of National Guard vehicles, was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. 1 Bypass near the intersection with Cranes Creek Road Saturday around 9 p.m. The military convoy was heading south on U.S. 1 Bypass and was making a turn to...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Joe Benjamin Beach of Aberdeen
Mr. Joe Benjamin Beach, 77, of Aberdeen, North Carolina, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Walk-Through Viewing: Friday, Feb 17, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines; mask and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Carol Ann Elam
Ms. Carol Ann Elam, 65, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Walk-Through Viewing: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 1:00 – 2:00PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social distancing are required...
North Carolina city among nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A report to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
cbs17
Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
3 adults, 3 children displaced after Fayetteville house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping three adults and three children after a Monday night fire at a home. It took firefighters 26 minutes to put out the fire at the home along Woodburn Road near Smallwood Drive, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. The fire...
sandhillssentinel.com
Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition
The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man dies after crash near Vass
A local man is dead after a single-vehicle accident near Vass Friday night. The crash happened on Cypress Church Road near the intersection with Byrd Road around 10:30 p.m. Once authorities arrived on the scene, they immediately reported a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage. They requested a second rescue unit while the extrication process began.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Jean Hannah Jenkins of West End
Jean Hannah Jenkins, age 80 of West End, NC passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on February 7, 2023. Jean was born in Montgomery Co., NC on 1942, to James Kenny Hannah and Martha Jane Saunders Hannah. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family, watching her grandson play sports, and Tarheels basketball. More than anything, she loved the Lord.
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
Former Ft. Bragg soldier arrested in 2010 stabbing, murder cold case
With the evolution of forensic technology, police said they were finally able to identify and arrest the suspect.
cbs17
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst
Jack Howard Pretty of Pinehurst passed away in his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the age of 89. Jack was born in New York on December 15, 1933, to the late John and Wealthy Pretty. Jack retired from Nestle Corporation after 34 years. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Pinehurst, NC., Sandra Pretty. Jack enjoyed golfing and traveling. He and Sandra would always spend the winter in Costa Rica. He is preceded in death by his son, John W. Pretty.
cbs17
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County man charged with murder
A man from Biscoe is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craig Hicks on Thursday immediately after the shooting. Authorities were called to a home in the 500 block of Sings Creek Lane in Biscoe shortly after...
WRAL
Free clinic will help clear your criminal record
The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office is offering a program to help people with minor criminal infractions clear their records. The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office is offering a program to help people with minor criminal infractions clear their records. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
Comments / 0