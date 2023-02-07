ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi in north Minneapolis permanently closing on Sunday

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 7, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Aldi store in north Minneapolis is closing its doors permanently.

The store on 3120 Penn Avenue North is one of the few grocery stores in the area. The next closest Aldi - on 5260 Broadway Avenue in Crystal - is a 30 minute bus ride away, or an 11 minute drive.

In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson said the store was closing because they could not renovate it to accommodate its larger products, and their lease was expiring.

"We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon," the spokesperson said.

Comments / 11

Jay L
2d ago

No one wants to own a business in that crap whole lawless town. Thanks for the city Council telling the police department to empty the jails criminals now don’t care if they get caught so they’re emboldened.

3
The_Zealot
3d ago

Subway is leaving that location too. Property owner has different plans from what's currently there.

4
 

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
