Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.

2 DAYS AGO