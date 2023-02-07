Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.

