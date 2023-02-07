Read full article on original website
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR now available in AWS Marketplace
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere
Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport’s strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.
DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients’ Digital Transformations
LLC (DISYS), a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, announced a new partnership with Appian, a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes. DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the...
SalesIntel Expands Company Technographics to Include APIs and Export Capabilities
SalesIntel customers can now deploy a modern, intuitive technographic taxonomy at scale delivering 2.5x the number of technology and account pairs vs. the next leading provider. SalesIntel announced an expansion of their B2B company technographic data to include scaled API and export capabilities. After launching its B2B company technographics data...
Olo Expands Borderless Functionality for Accelerated Guest Checkout
Additional features launched this quarter empower hospitality through optimized operations. Olo Inc., a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced additional availability of Borderless functionality for all Olo Pay customers, unlocking the benefits of streamlined payment across a broader set of Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests. This feature along with several additional product innovations are now available to help its restaurant customers deliver superior hospitality and do more with less.
Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms
Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.
Engage3 Launches Omnichannel Intelligence Module to Help Brands Win Across the Path to Purchase
Engage3’s Omnichannel Intelligence monitors and improves brand performance. Engage3 powered by Dexi, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced the launch of their Omnichannel Intelligence module targeted at brands. The new Omnichannel Intelligence module will be a part of the award-winning Engage3 Price Image Management suite.
Keap Recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards
Customer reviews praise the company’s sales products and marketing & digital advertising. Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing on the Sales Products list and Marketing and Digital Advertising list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Cognism Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for EMEA Software and UK Software
Cognism, a leader in premium sales intelligence, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing Cognism as number 15 in the best UK Software list and 48 in the EMEA Software list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program winners announced
Awards celebrate accomplishments of partners demonstrating excellence in six categories. Verizon is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural 2022 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program, celebrating partners that have gone above and beyond to collaborate, serve customers and deliver results. “We’re incredibly proud of our partners and are pleased...
Cardata Wins a 2023 G2 Best Software Award
Cardata, the mileage reimbursement company, announced it has been named a G2 2023 Best Accounting and Finance Product. G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is...
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
RFPIO Recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software List for Office Products
RFPIO continues to provide best-in-class response management platform to organizations globally. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software List for Office Products. The Best Software awards are earned by companies that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers.
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
Socotra Achieves Strong 2022 Results With 71% Revenue Increase and 75% Growth in Customers
The insurtech also saw a 117% YoY increase in policies managed on its SaaS platform. Socotra announced its results for 2022, demonstrating strong momentum for its software and market-leading approach to overcoming the insurance industry’s barriers to innovation. Despite difficulties for the overall insurtech sector, Socotra achieved a 71% revenue increase and 75% growth in customers.
Nomad Health Chooses Medallia For Customer Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Nomad Health, the first digital marketplace for healthcare jobs, selected Medallia as its experience platform of choice. Nomad Health allows nurses and allied health professionals to search thousands of jobs across all 50-states, to find high-paying, rewarding work.
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
