salestechstar.com
Keap Recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards
Customer reviews praise the company’s sales products and marketing & digital advertising. Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing on the Sales Products list and Marketing and Digital Advertising list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
Premikati Receives SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket
Premikati announced it received an SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
salestechstar.com
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
salestechstar.com
Yelp’s Product-Led Strategy Drove Strong 2022 Results
2022 Net Revenue reached a new high of $1.2 billion. 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased to a record $270 million. Expects 2023 Net Revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion and Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $290 million to $310 million. Yelp Inc , the company that...
salestechstar.com
Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR now available in AWS Marketplace
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
salestechstar.com
Shippo Survey Reveals New Challenges as Fulfillment Costs Remain a Key Concern for Merchants in 2023
Report findings show that 62% of consumers won’t purchase from a retailer without the promise of free shipping at checkout. A new report released today from Shippo, a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses, reveals that free shipping is becoming increasingly essential to drive consumer spending, while the cost to meet expectations remains the number one challenge for e-commerce merchants. Shippo’s “State of Shipping Report” polled more than 1,000 respondents each from both the e-commerce merchant and e-commerce consumer communities on shipping and fulfillment industry headwinds, trends and shifting consumer expectations year-over-year.
salestechstar.com
Olo Expands Borderless Functionality for Accelerated Guest Checkout
Additional features launched this quarter empower hospitality through optimized operations. Olo Inc., a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced additional availability of Borderless functionality for all Olo Pay customers, unlocking the benefits of streamlined payment across a broader set of Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests. This feature along with several additional product innovations are now available to help its restaurant customers deliver superior hospitality and do more with less.
salestechstar.com
eZCom Earns Top Marks, Awards Among EDI Providers in G2’s Winter 2023 Report
In G2’s Winter 2023 report, eZCom Software and its flagship EDI platform, Lingo, ranked highest among EDI providers. eZcom Software, a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions, has earned a collection of Winter 2023 G2 awards including “Highest Overall Satisfaction,” “Best Usability” and “Easiest Setup” among all EDI providers.
salestechstar.com
HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Named as Best Predictive Dialer Software in India 2023 by SoftwareSuggest
HoduCC has been named the best Predictive Dialer Software in India for 2023 by SoftwareSuggest. HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center, a product from one of India’s leading unified communications software makers HoduSoft, has been listed by SoftwareSuggest as the ‘25 Best Predictive Dialer Software for Call Center in India.’
