Texas is making 2024 five-star EDGE Colin Simmons a priority

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
2024 edge rusher Colin Simmons is one of the most sought-after prospects in the entire country. Simmons is undeniably an exceptional talent, already picking up over 40 offers following his Junior season.

The five-star out of Duncanville is listed as the No. 5 player in the nation and the No. 1 in the state of Texas for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Landing Simmons is a top priority for Steve Sarkisian and his Texas staff. The Longhorns are making a full-court press, having every coach on the team helping with Simmons’ recruitment.

Simmons mentioned to On3 Sports what that strong effort means to him.

“That shows that you really want me, honestly, if you have the whole coaching staff coming after me… it means a lot. That means you really want me and if you’ve got everybody pushing to come and get me, that shows me a lot.”

Texas struck big on the recruiting trail in 2023, signing four five-star prospects in the cycle. Simmons is a player who could headline another top-five class for the Longhorns.

LSU, Georgia and Alabama are other notable programs making a significant push for Simmons. Winning out for Simmons’ commitment is going to be no easy task.

