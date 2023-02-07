Lula Convenience Partners With Gilbarco Veeder-Root to Streamline Inventory Management and Delivery Fulfillment for Convenience Stores

Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
salestechstar.com
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
salestechstar.com
The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere
Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport’s strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.
salestechstar.com
Nomad Health Chooses Medallia For Customer Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Nomad Health, the first digital marketplace for healthcare jobs, selected Medallia as its experience platform of choice. Nomad Health allows nurses and allied health professionals to search thousands of jobs across all 50-states, to find high-paying, rewarding work.
salestechstar.com
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
salestechstar.com
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
salestechstar.com
Mobily Wraps up LEAP 2023 with New Partnership Announcements
New collaboration between Mobily and Cisco to boost cybersecurity measures. Satellite center to be developed by Mobily and TCS. Mobily is moving up the ICT value chain by collaborating with AWS. Mobily and Redhat to enhance digital transformation. As LEAP 2023 wraps up, Mobily unveils a new series of agreements...
salestechstar.com
Socotra Achieves Strong 2022 Results With 71% Revenue Increase and 75% Growth in Customers
The insurtech also saw a 117% YoY increase in policies managed on its SaaS platform. Socotra announced its results for 2022, demonstrating strong momentum for its software and market-leading approach to overcoming the insurance industry’s barriers to innovation. Despite difficulties for the overall insurtech sector, Socotra achieved a 71% revenue increase and 75% growth in customers.
salestechstar.com
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
salestechstar.com
Cardata Wins a 2023 G2 Best Software Award
Cardata, the mileage reimbursement company, announced it has been named a G2 2023 Best Accounting and Finance Product. G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is...
salestechstar.com
Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms
Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.
salestechstar.com
Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR now available in AWS Marketplace
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Brings Its Premier Face-to-face Event No-code Days to Miami/Fort Lauderdale on May 4-5
Join Creatio’s flagship 2-day deep-dive conference for digital and IT leaders on how to harness the power of no-code to automate workflows and CRM. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announces it brings its premier face-to-face event No-code Days to Miami/Fort Lauderdale on May 4-5, 2023. No-code Days will gather business leaders, tech experts, and IT professionals to explore how to harness the power of no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom in 2023 and beyond.
salestechstar.com
DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients’ Digital Transformations
LLC (DISYS), a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, announced a new partnership with Appian, a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes. DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the...
salestechstar.com
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
salestechstar.com
Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program winners announced
Awards celebrate accomplishments of partners demonstrating excellence in six categories. Verizon is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural 2022 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program, celebrating partners that have gone above and beyond to collaborate, serve customers and deliver results. “We’re incredibly proud of our partners and are pleased...
salestechstar.com
Video Prospecting for Salespeople – Why More Sellers Should Use Video in 2023
Videos; they are the most popular tools in recent times. A video is a remarkable way to increase brand awareness and capture the attention of potential customers. Nevertheless, do you know it can act as an enabled for your sales team? Videos will make sales prospecting easy and help your sales reps build a strong rapport with their leads and bring new clients on board.
salestechstar.com
RFPIO Recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software List for Office Products
RFPIO continues to provide best-in-class response management platform to organizations globally. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software List for Office Products. The Best Software awards are earned by companies that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers.
salestechstar.com
Olo Expands Borderless Functionality for Accelerated Guest Checkout
Additional features launched this quarter empower hospitality through optimized operations. Olo Inc., a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced additional availability of Borderless functionality for all Olo Pay customers, unlocking the benefits of streamlined payment across a broader set of Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests. This feature along with several additional product innovations are now available to help its restaurant customers deliver superior hospitality and do more with less.
