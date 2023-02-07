LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO