State awards $196 million for multi-family housing projects in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike up

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily...
Long Beach Fire Department names new chief

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Dennis Buchanan, a 29-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, has been appointed chief, succeeding the recently retired Xavier Espino, City Manager Tom Modica announced Wednesday. Buchanan, who becomes the department’s first chief who is both Black and Latino, will begin his new...
