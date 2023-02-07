Texas lands commitment from 2023 four-star DB Warren Roberson

Texas landed a late addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff were able to flip four-star defensive back Warren Roberson from TCU. Roberson is the No. 22 safety in the country for the 2023 cycle and the No. 47 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

The Red Oak High School product had been committed to the Horned Frogs since Oct. 31. On Jan. 27, Roberson took an official visit to Texas and crystal ball predictions began to favor of the Longhorns shortly after.

Texas currently holds the No. 3 class in the country, trailing only Alabama and Georgia.

