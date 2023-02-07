Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Yardbarker
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
Yardbarker
Celtics pursuing trade for big man
Mo Bamba is readily available as the Orlando Magic are stacked with bigs, while Jakob Poeltl would cost 1st round draft capital. Neither player can play next to Robert Williams, so they would serve as his back-up and insurance if he misses games. Or if Al Horford misses games, the Celtics wouldn't have to play guys like Luke Kornet as the lone big on the court when Time Lord needs a blow.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles
Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
Yardbarker
Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical
Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Showing Trade Interest In Key Portland Trail Blazers Talent
Currently right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference, it seems inevitable that the New York Knicks will be making a move ahead of the trade deadline. Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley remain the five key players being brought up trade talks for the Knicks, but who could this team potentially target and bring back in a trade?
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
Yardbarker
Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update
The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
Yardbarker
Rockets Hoping To Keep Three Veteran Players Following Deadline Deals
The Houston Rockets added four players during the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The Rockets added John Wall and Danny Green in the three-team deal that sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. And in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston acquired Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando.
Yardbarker
Falcons pluck defensive assistant from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff
After the new regime’s first season, there was very little turnover on the Falcons coaching staff. However, there will be attrition following Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot’s second season. Dean Pees retired shortly following the season finale against the Buccaneers, which has resulted in a total overhaul of...
Yardbarker
Ex-Steelers LB headlines potential cuts for Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have many needs but not enough money to pay for them. According to Spotrac, Tennessee is nearly $24 million over the cap. New GM Ran Carthon didn't bring in any players on the current roster, leaving no one immune to becoming a cap casualty. Here are three...
Comments / 0