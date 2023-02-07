Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon For 'Awkward' Pics

Photo: Getty Images

Mila Kunis hilariously called out her husband, Ashton Kutcher , and his co-star, Reese Witherspoon , for their "awkward" photos while promoting their new film.

While appearing on Monday's (February 6) episode of The Today Show , Witherspoon revealed that Kunis sent an email to both her and Kutcher about their press photo poses while promoting their new romantic comedy Your Place or Mine .

"She goes, ' You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,'" Witherspoon recalled, but it was all in good fun as the pair have been friends for a long time. "It's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."

As for Kutcher, whom she wasn't as close to before filming, Witherspoon had nothing but praise for her co-star, adding that they "had to learn to be friends."

"He's so professional. He's the funniest guy," she said. "I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he'd wear a funny outfit, I'd text Mila. I'd be like, 'What is he wearing?'"

The awkward photos made waves on social media, with many people joking how uncomfortable they looked and spawning memes about other couples who seemingly had better chemistry. One person joked that they chose to believe their new film was "so spicy they needed to look like they hated each other for the press tour to avoid drama," while another said they rom-com leads should take a cue from " Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain 's school of promotion," referencing the pair's flirty appearance at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival.

You'll be able to see Kutcher and Witherspoon's on-screen chemistry when Your Place or Mine drops on Netflix February 10.