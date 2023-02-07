Flowery Branch man accused of sharing child porn

JASON HUNTER MCAULEY

A Flowery Branch man was accused of sharing child pornography through an instant messaging platform, according to authorities.

Jason Hunter McAuley, 30, was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked in to the Hall County Jail Monday, Feb. 6, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office started investigating after an October 2021 cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an image sent that preceding July.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that the image was shared from a New Fern Lane home in Flowery Branch, leading investigators to interview McAuley.

Investigators also seized his cell phone for forensic processing, which found one image of child pornography once completed in early January, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

McAuley faces two counts from the possession and distribution of the image in July 2021 and the third count from the image found during the forensic processing.