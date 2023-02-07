ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuxedo Park, NY

Authorities: Off-duty Tuxedo Park police officer arrested for domestic violence

By Blaise Gomez
 4 days ago

A Tuxedo Park police officer is now on administrative leave after a domestic violence arrest.

Officer Adam Basilicata was arrested for harassment by town of Cornwall police on Jan. 28.

Authorities say the officer was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Basilicata was held in town lockup until his arraignment and released on an appearance ticket.

An order of protection was issued to the alleged victim.

Tuxedo Park police say Basilicata is now on unpaid leave due to his arrest.

