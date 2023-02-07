Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Florence man accused of trafficking fentanyl on the run after cutting off ankle monitor
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Florence man who investigators say was able to post bond and cut off his ankle monitor just days after his arrest on drug charges. The ankle monitor was later found in neighboring Sheffield. James Edward Weaver, 34, is charged with trafficking...
Hartselle man arrested on drug possession charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man Wednesday for two outstanding warrants for drug possession.
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
'Let's Play Too': Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire
A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year that where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
WAFF
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith.
WAFF
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire.
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
WAAY-TV
Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex
A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult. Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence. Coffey was indicted by...
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Corinth
On Sunday, February 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two officers with the Corinth Police Department were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they noticed three vehicles parked in front of an abandoned building. One of the vehicles had two men inside. The officers stopped to investigate, and when they did...
WAFF
Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith.
Hartselle family describes escape from early morning house fire
Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Hartselle on Friday morning.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 firefighters taken to hospital for treatment after Tuscumbia apartment fire
Tuscumbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning. The Muscle Shoals Fire Department, Sheffield Fire Department and several volunteer firefighters from various departments also responded. Three firefighters were trapped for a short time and taken to Helen Keller Hospital, according to the Colbert County EMA. Several...
Three Tuscumbia firefighters, one other receive burns in apartment complex blaze
Tuscumbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex off Highway 72 Saturday that left three firefighters and one resident with minor burns.
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: 1 injured in Decatur wreck that temporarily blocked part of Beltline Road
The Decatur Police Department reports one injury in a wreck involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon. The department said officers responded about 1:20 p.m. to the crash, which happened at Beltline Road near Gordon Terry Parkway. The vehicle's driver was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his...
Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office suspends search for missing man
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.
