Colbert County, AL

WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

ATHENS, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

MOULTON, AL
WAFF

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex

A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult. Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence. Coffey was indicted by...
FLORENCE, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Corinth

On Sunday, February 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two officers with the Corinth Police Department were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they noticed three vehicles parked in front of an abandoned building. One of the vehicles had two men inside. The officers stopped to investigate, and when they did...
CORINTH, MS
WAFF

Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
MOULTON, AL

