FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects in a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl injured in North Richland Hills have been connected to an aggravated robbery in Fort Worth, police said.Around 1:44 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, Fort Worth police said a victim was walking on Morton Street with a friend when they were "approached by a group of several Hispanic male suspects."The suspects reportedly made comments to the victim and his friend before hitting the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was getting beaten by the suspects, police said the friend was able to escape.The...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO