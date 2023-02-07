Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
Suspects in shooting that injured child connected to aggravated robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects in a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl injured in North Richland Hills have been connected to an aggravated robbery in Fort Worth, police said.Around 1:44 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, Fort Worth police said a victim was walking on Morton Street with a friend when they were "approached by a group of several Hispanic male suspects."The suspects reportedly made comments to the victim and his friend before hitting the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was getting beaten by the suspects, police said the friend was able to escape.The...
dallasexpress.com
Police Search for Suspect in Dallas Shooting
The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is seeking assistance from the community related to an ongoing investigation after a man was found shot to death. Officers from DPD responded to a call on February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, according to a news release.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Deliberates Fate of Man Accused of Helping Son, 14, Carry Out Deadly Ambush
The fate of a Garland father accused of helping his 14-year-old son carry out a deadly ambush in 2021 is now in the hands of a Dallas County jury. Richard Acosta Jr. is charged with capital murder for the shooting at a Garland convenience store that claimed the lives of three teens on Dec. 26, 2021.
fox4news.com
Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Police Department requests help to locate critical missing person
The Little Elm Police Department posted on Facebook to request help in locating a critical missing person, Ali Tawakal. Tawakal is a 15-year-old student at Braswell High School and was last seen today at 12:15 p.m. wearing dark clothes and a dark ball cap. He is 5'8", 170 lbs., and was last seen at Navo Road and U.S. 380.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4000 Halifax Street
On February 9, 2023, Dallas Police were called to the 4000 block of Halifax Street, where a body was discovered in the backseat of a vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined the car had been towed from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Detectives responded and the body of a man was found behind the driver’s seat. Further investigation determined the man had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 023007-2023. The man’s identity will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter
DALLAS - Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him. The shooting happened outside Pandora's Gentleman's Club on Harry...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Health Building on Lockdown Amid Reports of Shooting
Police are responding to reports of gunshots being heard inside the Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday afternoon. An employee inside the DCHHS building on Stemmons Freeway told NBC 5 that shots were heard coming from inside the building. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people being escorted...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human Services
The Dallas County Health and Human Services building has been placed on lockdown following reports of gunshots, according to NBC 5. Police are at the scene investigating after a health department employee told NBC 5 that gunshots were heard from inside the building.
Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
klif.com
Dallas County Health Department Building Under Lockdown
(WBAP/KLIF) — Dallas Police searched the Dallas County Health and Human Services building after reports of a possible shooting around 2:30pm, Thursday. After searching each floor of the building, Dallas PD confirmed there was no evidence that a shooting had taken place. There was a heavy police presence along the I-35E southbound service road and Wycliff near the building that also houses the Dallas County Elections Office.
Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects
After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters. While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.
