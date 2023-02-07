In 2006, Nora Ephron wrote about the glory of the small spoon. “Here’s the thing about dessert — you want it to last. You want to savor it,” she said in the New York Times. “But you can’t make it last if they give you a great big spoon to eat it with. You’ll gobble up your dessert in two big gulps. Then it will be gone. And the meal will be over.” In France, she bemoans, you must eat your dessert with dessert spoons, which are “so large you could go for a swim in them,” turning a luxurious creme brulee into the hurried bowl of cereal you inhale before you run out the door. “Why don’t they get this? It’s so obvious.”

