I Made Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon & Pea Skillet Pasta—and Now It's In My Regular Dinner Rotation
Since November, there has been a new staple added to my dinner rotation, and it's an easy and flavorful pasta dish. When looking for a dish to make for the Thanksgiving pasta course—yes, my family has a pasta course before the main meal—I came across this Lemon and Pea Alfredo recipe by Giada De Laurentiis. I knew it would stand out amongst our usual red-sauced counterparts, so I decided to give it a try.
Tuscan Vegetable Chicken Stew
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Tuscan vegetable chicken stew is so comforting and full of hearty vegetables, white beans and chicken. Super easy to make and perfect for busy weeknights!. It has been SO cold...
Learn the secret for parchment paper piping bags
In a pastry chef's toolbox, you often find items like a candy thermometer, a bench scraper and an offset spatula, tools that professionals simply can't live without. You may be surprised to find out that one of the principal, indispensable tools a pastry chef often relies on is a DIY project of sorts. According to Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) Pastry & Baking Arts Chef-Instructor Stephen Chavez, a parchment cornet is as valuable, if not more than, a store-bought pastry bag when it comes to decorating cakes.
Spinach-Artichoke Grilled Cheese
Spinach-artichoke dip is one of those shareable dishes I associate with a night out with friends or family. We sit around chatting while dunking freshly made crispy tortilla chips or eating our way to the bottom of a crusty sourdough bread bowl. The melty, savory, creamy, and briny aspects of the dip make it an irresistible crowd-pleaser.
We’re Using Big Spoons Wrong
In 2006, Nora Ephron wrote about the glory of the small spoon. “Here’s the thing about dessert — you want it to last. You want to savor it,” she said in the New York Times. “But you can’t make it last if they give you a great big spoon to eat it with. You’ll gobble up your dessert in two big gulps. Then it will be gone. And the meal will be over.” In France, she bemoans, you must eat your dessert with dessert spoons, which are “so large you could go for a swim in them,” turning a luxurious creme brulee into the hurried bowl of cereal you inhale before you run out the door. “Why don’t they get this? It’s so obvious.”
What Is Crème Fraîche?
We've all been there—you’re in the kitchen and stumble across a recipe that calls for something you've never even heard of, like crème fraîche. You may be wondering what is crème fraîche and what is a substitute for crème fraîche? Can you make it at home? How long can you store it? Don't worry—we've compiled all the answers for you down below. Read on to learn more about this European dairy staple.
Dijon Mustard vs. Yellow Mustard: What's the Difference?
Dijon has developed a reputation among many consumers as a "fancy" version of regular mustard. And to some extent, well, it is. Of course, there's a bit more to know about this nuanced condiment. What Is Dijon Mustard?. Dijon mustard is a type of mustard that originated in Dijon, a...
