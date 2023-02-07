Page 1 of 7 — Nick Taylor is in contention to win the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, in what would be the biggest win of his career. He got married to his wife, Andie Taylor, back in 2014, and she has been with him for his two PGA Tour wins at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO