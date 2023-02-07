Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Harry Styles Being Heckled by Beyoncé Fans During His Grammys Speech Is Going Viral

Read full article on original website
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment
A lipreader revealed what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck in a tense moment at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night
Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
Shania Twain 'Didn't Realize' Singing with Harry Styles at Coachella Would Be a 'Landmark Moment'
"It was such a wonderful surprise, everyone's reaction," the country superstar told Apple Music of her appearance at Styles' 2022 headlining festival set Shania Twain's legendary performance with Harry Styles at the 2022 Coachella Festival almost didn't happen. In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from her new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the country superstar revealed she didn't think performing alongside the former One Direction member would be "such a landmark moment" for fans of all ages. "I was so relaxed about it," recalled Twain, 57, noting that she already had...
Jennifer Garner Won The Internet With Her Response After Clip Of Jennifer Coolidge Proclaiming She Wanted To Play ‘A Dolphin’ Went Viral
Following the viral clip of Jennifer Coolidge saying she wanted to play a "dolphin," Jennifer Garner had the best response.
Madonna posts creepy video after shocking Grammys 2023 appearance
Madonna gave fans another glimpse at her eyebrow-raising Grammys’ look after facing backlash for continuously changing her appearance. In a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday, the singer walked slowly toward the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand. “And the Winner is…,” the pop icon, 64, captioned the short video, which was set to the song “Baddest of Them All” by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. For the video, Madge paired the strange accessory with the same outfit she wore for the music awards ceremony: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt. In typical...
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Madonna calls out 'ageism and misogyny' after Grammys appearance
Madonna responded to criticism of her "new face" at the Grammy Awards.
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Harry Styles sparks backlash with Grammys acceptance speech: 'The most White privilege-iest thing'
Harry Styles took home the award for 'Album of the Year' at the Grammy Awards, but his acceptance speech has prompted criticism from viewers accusing him of white privilege.
In Style
Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys
While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
NME
Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith’s Grammy performance was “a satanic ritual”
Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 5) caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”. The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
seventeen.com
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Taylor Swift Makes the Whole Place Shimmer at the Grammys
Taylor Swift is proving she can still make the whole place shimmer at the Grammys. The star, who is nominated for four awards at the Feb. 5 ceremony, arrived on the red carpet wearing a glittering blue Roberto Cavalli dress and chunky earrings. Swift is nominated for song of the...
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Kelly Clarkson Cover Taylor Swift, Fine Young Cannibals on Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Over the past week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host provided fans with a handful of epic covers, including one from Taylor Swift and another that might be the world’s greatest karaoke song. On the show, Clarkson also welcomed a Seal to perform his most...
