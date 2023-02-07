Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Responds to Comments About Ben Affleck’s Grammys Misery
Jennifer Lopez had the best response to social media chatter about husband Ben Affleck's Grammys misery. Days after the two made their Grammy Awards debut at the 2023 ceremony, Lopez shared a trailer for Affleck's upcoming film, Air, which he directs, on Instagram. For the cover image, she picked a photo of the actor looking miserable and wrote over it in white text, "My husband's happy face."
The Seat Filler Next to Ben Affleck and J.Lo at the Grammys Speaks Out
A seat filler tasked with sitting next to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards is speaking out about their experience, and revealed that Bennifer was (a) super cute all night, and (b) fully knew Ben's anguished facial expressions were being meme'd. "J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Complete Relationship Timeline
The romance between actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is one that could have literally been pulled straight from the movies (including their own). Since meeting as costars on That '70s Show, the pair swiftly developed a special bond that would eventually yet unexpectedly blossom into something more. Over the course of the next 24 years, Kunis and Kutcher became living manifestations of the best friends-to-lovers tropes of their own respective rom-com films—Friends with Benefits, No Strings Attached, and now, Your Place or Mine—proving how beautifully life can imitate art.
Shalom Brune-Franklin: What you don't know about me
"When I was in my final year of drama school, Hugh Jackman came to the school to hand out a scholarship – and I won it," Shalom Brune-Franklin tells us, smiling at the memory. "It was pretty life-changing. It really helped to kick-start my career and gave me the funds to be able to chase my dreams."
Emily Ratajkowski Channels the ’70s in a Curly ’Do and Glittery Co-Ord
Emily Ratajkowski made a groovy appearance at a New York Fashion Week party last night. The model attended the Viktor and Rolf Flowerbomb Party, where she pulled off an electrifying look reminiscent of '70s disco style. EmRata wore a black co-ord made up of a cropped collared button-down and breezy...
Beyoncé Just Dropped Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Her Grammys 2023 Night
Beyoncé didn’t allow the Grammys broadcast to offer the only glimpse of her history-making night becoming the most awarded artist of all time. The megastar just posted a video on Instagram, featuring her own footage of the evening. All three of her outfits were on display, along with an image of her posing in bed with her new Grammys. Her joy as she celebrated with her husband Jay-Z, her mom Tina Lawson, her longtime friend and Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, and more was apparent.
Quinta Brunson Is Crushing Her First Fashion Week
Quinta Brunson is trying to tell me about a new era in her personal style when we're interrupted by a Kate Spade model in pursuit of a photo with the Abbott Elementary showrunner and star. This is approximately eight minutes after the start of our conversation was itself delayed by a cluster of fashion people-slash-Abbott fans, intercepting Brunson with heaps of praise for her Emmy-winning show. Before our time speaking at Kate Spade's fall 2023 presentation is up, two more admirers stop by to say hello. She graciously accepts their compliments and takes pictures with everyone who asks, a faux-fur trimmed coat with Old Hollywood glamour draped over her shoulders.
Claire Foy on disagreements, empowering dialogue and tackling difficult subjects
Claire Foy is neat and chic in black cigarette trousers, chunky black loafers and a striped shirt and sweater vest when we meet at the Soho Hotel in London. We’re here to discuss Women Talking, Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name. Produced by Frances McDormand and also starring Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Ben Whishaw, the film is based on the true, horrifying story of a group of Mennonite women who were drugged and assaulted in their sleep; the men in the colony, the attackers, blamed the violence on Satan, or said it was purely a product of the women’s imagination. Over the course of a single day, a group of women gather in a barn to decide whether to leave the colony — they have been raised to believe that if they do they will never get to heaven — to stay and fight, or to stay and find a way to forgive their attackers, for that is what their faith teaches them they should do.
