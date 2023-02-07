Claire Foy is neat and chic in black cigarette trousers, chunky black loafers and a striped shirt and sweater vest when we meet at the Soho Hotel in London. We’re here to discuss Women Talking, Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name. Produced by Frances McDormand and also starring Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Ben Whishaw, the film is based on the true, horrifying story of a group of Mennonite women who were drugged and assaulted in their sleep; the men in the colony, the attackers, blamed the violence on Satan, or said it was purely a product of the women’s imagination. Over the course of a single day, a group of women gather in a barn to decide whether to leave the colony — they have been raised to believe that if they do they will never get to heaven — to stay and fight, or to stay and find a way to forgive their attackers, for that is what their faith teaches them they should do.

