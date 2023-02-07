Justin Fields Is Lids' Best-Selling Jersey in 3 States, Including Wisconsin

Lids sold more Fields than Aaron Rodgers jerseys in Wisconsin.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is making his name known around the league. But this time, he didn't scramble for a huge touchdown while breaking records on the way. According to Lids via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic , Fields has the best-selling jersey in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin!

The Bears Got Their Guy in Justin Fields

That's right, the Chicago Bears have a quarterback taking the league by storm. Justin Fields' stellar play in 2022 wowed Bears fans and brought hope back to the city of Chicago.

But Fields apparently did more than that. Sure, Wisconsin and Indiana are close in proximity to Chicago and likely house a lot of Bears fans. But that doesn't mean they have to buy his jersey. They sure as hell didn't do that for a certain quarterback taken No. 2 overall and we won't revisit that.

Bears fans are a proud bunch and showcasing their talented quarterback as he prepares for his third season in the NFL is paramount.

Can you imagine if the Chicago Bears fix their issues and actually rise to contention in the next two to three years? Justin Fields could be selling more jerseys all the way to California!

