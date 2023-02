Lettuce has premiered a soulful new Jam in the Van performance filmed in New Orleans during Jazz Fest. Premiered via The Pier Magazine, the video sees drummer Adam Deitch, bassist Erick “Jesus” Coomes, keyboardist and singer Nigel Hall, guitarist Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff, trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom, and saxophonist Ryan Zoidis squeeze into “the van” for an intimate performance of “Ready to Live”, off of Lettuce’s Grammy-nominated 2019 album Elevate. Jazz Fest patrons can be seen enjoying the performance from outside the mobile recording studio while the band fills the vehicle with its irresistible blend of soul and funk.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO