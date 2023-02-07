Read full article on original website
waewradio.com
“Teen Mom” Star Ryan Edwards Arrested In Chattanooga
“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards has been arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee after his estranged wife called police to report he had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account. Authorities say Ryan Edwards was served an Order of Protection on Thursday, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was currently living. On Friday, his wife reported him to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for the photos Edwards allegedly posted to social media. While responding to the wife’s complaint, Deputies learned Edwards had violated the order of protection by contacting his wife’s father on Thursday. Edwards was arrested at a business where he works in Chattanooga. During the arrest, police found Edwards in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. The MTV star was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on a warrant for Harrassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation. (Photo courtesy HCSO)
February 14, 2023 CDBG Public Hearing 5:45 p.m At Crossville City Hall
The City of Crossville will hold a Public Hearing on February 14, 2023 at 5:45pm at Crossville City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to present information on the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program. Concerned citizens are encouraged to attend and comment on possible activities. Prior...
Man Fatally Shoots Woman In Roane County; Shoots At Deputies During Standoff
Authorities arrested a man involved in the fatal shooting of a woman in Roane County early Friday morning. Deputies were called to 262 De Armond Road where they discovered 24-year-old Deeta Shavesha Weaver lying in the yard next to a mobile home and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead by EMS. The suspect, 50-year-old Clifford Amos Koontz, reportedly fired shots at Deputies as they walked towards the home. Koontz refused to come out of the mobile home for almost two hours until police finally talked him into surrendering. WVLT reports that Koontz was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault during a domestic and aggravated kidnapping. No one else was injured. (RCSO-Clifford Amos Koontz)
High School Basketball
Stone Memorial closed out the regular season Friday night with a road trip to Livingston Academy. The Lady Panthers dropped their game with the Lady Wildcats 49-37. The Lady Panthers regular season ends with an 8 and 21 record and they finish 1 and 11 in District play. In the final game of the night the Panthers fell to the Livingston Academy Wildcats 63-53. The Panthers suffering just their fourth loss of the season as they post a regular season record of 22 wins and 4 losses. The Panthers claimed the regular season District Title with an 11 and 1 District mark and will be the top-seed in the upcoming District 7AAA Tournament. Catch all the SMHS postseason action on Mix 99.3.
