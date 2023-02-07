Read full article on original website
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online
A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the...
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
