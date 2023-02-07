ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online

A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Amy Christie

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.

