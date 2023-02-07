Read full article on original website
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
WCVB
Brian Walshe watches brief hearing in killing of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife last month and disposing of her body, attended a brief court hearing via video on Thursday morning. Walshe was charged with murder and improper handling of human remains in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe,...
3 people found dead in Andover home
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home in Andover, authorities said early Thursday morning.
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
WCVB
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Andover, Massachusetts home, DA says
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man, woman and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to 48 Porter Road after a 911 call was made. A 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old...
Police searching for missing Roxbury girl
Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a Roxbury girl went missing Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities: Father, mother, 12-year-old son found shot to death in Andover home
Officers responding to a 911 call breached two doors at the home and found the family dead inside.
Prosecutors: Mass. mom made plans to kill her 3 kids
A Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and takeout, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Tuesday.
FireRescue1
Support pours in for responders called to alleged murder of kids by mother
DUXBURY, Mass. — Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief...
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
What’s next for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 children
Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children to death last month, was arraigned in district court Tuesday, but lawyers prosecuting the case anticipate it will move to superior court with a new set of charges. Meanwhile, Clancy’s defense attorney argues that a settlement is the better...
Randolph 4th grade teacher sent to hospital after unknown substance found in coffee
An elementary school teacher in Randolph was sent to the hospital out of an abundance of caution after the found an unknown substance in their coffee.
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
nbcboston.com
Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case
Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house
The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
After Clancy killings, Boston Fire provided critical mental health aid, Duxbury Fire says
Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said callers...
