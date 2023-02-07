ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Prosecutors: Mass. mom made plans to kill her 3 kids

A Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and takeout, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Tuesday.
DUXBURY, MA
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case

Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy