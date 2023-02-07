Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford-Fairview merger delayed 2 more months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The proposed merger between Sanford and Fairview is being delayed two extra months, a statement from the Minnesota Attorney General said. The two health care providers had listed March 31 as a self-imposed deadline. “The parties, however, have not yet fully complied with our...
mprnews.org
DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits
A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
KNOX News Radio
MN legislative updates
— — — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders.
Minnnesota House Democrats Advance Two Gun Control Measures
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature, backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. The two main bills would expand background check requirements...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
wdayradionow.com
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
wdayradionow.com
Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws
(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
New standards for law enforcement officers in place in Minnesota
Law enforcement officers face stricter scrutiny on hiring and other standards after a state panel passed new rules about racism and other potentially provocative activities to consider.
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
northernnewsnow.com
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
mprnews.org
Lawsuit over Walz pandemic powers will continue
A holdover lawsuit from Minnesota’s pandemic peacetime emergency will go on after the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a key question about the governor’s authority remains unsettled. The lawsuit brought by a group of citizens and aided by a conservative law firm challenged Gov. Tim Walz over...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
740thefan.com
Northwestern Minnesota’s Woinarowicz named DNR Conservation Officer of the Year
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jeremy Woinarowicz has been named the 2022 DNR Conservation Officer of the Year, which is an annual award presented to an officer for outstanding overall career performance. Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, presented awards to Woinarowicz and four other officers earlier this week at Camp Ripley.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
KAAL-TV
Democrats push to let all residents buy into MinnesotaCare
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Lawmakers have gone to work on a proposal to allow all residents to buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program, not just low-income workers struggling to get by. Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz have been pushing for several years to expand MinnesotaCare...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota
A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
