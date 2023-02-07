Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Film Flea
The recently launched stage studio, Avenir Cine (founded by Andy Morin) is hosting a buy/sell/trade gear event this Saturday, Feb 11th from 11am-2pm. Avenir Cine is a film-friendly outfit with a series of versatile spaces, including a green screen, a product shoot bay, white infinity space, a stock room, a station for custom builds, a prop stock area, a space for portrait photography, and plenty of room to produce, and collaborate. This was something that Buffalo needed – on this scale, according to Andy.
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York
They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
Fully furnished Buffalo ‘Triangle House’ could be yours
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page. Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property. The […]
Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo
The truth is if you’re single in Buffalo, especially if your friends are settled down and starting a family, it can feel pretty lonely. And if you’re not coupled up around Valentine’s Day - ugh. It’s the worst. Buffalo was recently ranked the number one city...
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | LeRoi Johnson: Living in Color
Today as part of Black History Month, we tell the story of LeRoi Johnson. He shares his journey from the Perry Projects in Buffalo to being a student activist at Canisius College in the late 60s, and his role as manager for his brother Rick James, the MaryJane Girls and other acts in the 80s. A prominent attorney, he is an internationally known artist with the exhibition "LeRoi: Living in Color" underway at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center. With earlier shows in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Canada, his work is global, and incorporates African, Caribbean, and South American cultural influences depicting dreams, visions, and African ancestry.
Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved
A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Remember This? The Rock Wanted You To Buy Buffalo Destroyers Tickets
It is hard to believe that 23 years ago there used to be two football teams here in Western New York, and one of them actually had one of the biggest entertainers as a spokesperson. If you are thinking it was the Buffalo Bills, you would be wrong. Do you...
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
One year since McKinley HS attack, teen stabbed still faces ‘daily struggle’
Mother of teen stabbed at McKinley HS gives update on son, lawsuit pushing for better security
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo’s Love Affair with Chicken Wings… and their refreshing accompaniments.
Have you ever wondered where and when the phenomenon of dipping chicken wings into blue cheese began? To tell you the truth, I never really quite thought about it… until now. Thanks to The Buffalo History Museum and Library Director Cynthia Van Ness, we finally have the answers to...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
