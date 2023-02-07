ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Budweiser announces birth of 4 new Clydesdales

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5tQ8_0kfL7jjI00

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales just welcomed four new members to their herd. The foals were born at the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri.

Warm Springs Ranch, the home to the iconic horses, was originally established as a horse farm in 1885 and became the home of the Budweiser Clydesdales in 1954. The ranch serves as a breeding ground for the horses and is staffed by dedicated specialists who strive to maintain their health and well-being.

The ranch has shared a few photos of the adorable babies, including the four youngsters standing side by side.

However, in the caption, the ranch wrote, “Meet just a few of our 2023 foals!” So it seems the ranch is welcoming more baby horses than these four foals.

Though the Budweiser Clydesdales are a Super Bowl commercial staple, they’re unlikely to appear in this year’s ads — Anheuser-Busch only bought three minutes’ worth of air time for the 2023 game, and they’re focusing on brands other than the original Budweiser. But for fans of the majestic Clydesdales, the ranch’s photos of the foals just might make up for missing them during the big game.

In another post, the ranch shared a sweet photo of one of the babies with its mama.

“FOAL ALERT,” Warm Springs Ranch wrote.

Clydesdale horses are one of the largest horse breeds in the world, and they are known for their impressive size. At birth, Clydesdales typically weigh between 110 and 180 pounds, with a height of around 3 feet tall. As they grow, Clydesdales can reach an average height of 64-72 inches and can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. This Scottish breed is also known for its distinctive action when it moves; each foot is lifted cleanly off the ground so that the bottom of the hoof is visible.

Clydesdales were initially bred for heavy farm and industrial work, but today they are used for riding and show purposes as well as draft work. They have a calm demeanor and are easy to train.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been used for promotions and commercials by Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company since 1933. The team is now comprised of more than 200 horses across six locations in North America.

You can follow the Budweiser Clydesdales on their journey through social media using #FollowTheHitch. If you’d rather see the stunning horses in person, Warm Springs Ranch offers several tours and experiences.

Comments / 67

Ted Manley
4d ago

I had the opportunity to photograph the team years ago. I took out my camera (pre-cellphone) held to my eye and the whole team turn their heads toward me! The most beautiful and amazing thing horse wise I have ever witnessed!

Reply
59
Tammy C
4d ago

Love them but holy cow they are huge! I feel small now but if I had the chance to be next to them I would feel like a mouse lol

Reply
35
Fentanyl Kills
4d ago

look at these beauties!! ❤️ 😍. they are just gorgeous and can't wait to see them grow. God bless you, beautiful horses 🐎 🐴

Reply
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Anheuser-Busch ‘mutilates’ Budweiser Clydesdale horse tails, PETA says

PETA plans to rain on Budweiser’s Super Bowl parade by exposing the beer giant’s “ugly secret” of “mutilating” its Clydesdales to keep their tails short, The Post has learned. Anheuser-Busch has bought up several minutes worth of advertising spots for Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz. — including one entitled “A Clydesdale’s Journey.” But PETA claims the dirty truth behind the journey of a Clydesdale is a practice called “docking,” which involves cutting through a horse’s tailbone. “Budweiser is keeping an ugly secret,” proclaims a PETA-produced video, which includes interviews with Budweiser horse handlers. The video goes on to...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC News

Budweiser Clydesdales welcome 4 new foals

The internet cannot get enough of the four newest Budweiser Clydesdales. The horses were born at the Anheuser-Busch breeding facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in a small town called Booneville, Missouri, which is located about 150 miles west of the company headquarters in St. Louis. Warm Springs Ranch shared a photo...
COLORADO STATE
People

'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval

The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
AVA, MO
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Indiana Is Worth A Trip To The Country

If you’re fond of cute, small-town places popular among the locals but not widely known across the state, then you’re in the right place. There are numerous wonderful little hole-in-the-wall places all over the Hoosier State, and it’s impossible to list them all on one single page. Instead, let’s take a look at one adorable little mom-and-pop restaurant in Indiana that’s delightful enough that we think it’s worth a trip out no matter where you’re located, and if you already live in Greensburg, well, lucky you! When it comes to our all-time favorite places to eat in Indiana, you’d better add Pop’s to the list.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
OREGON STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Kentucky With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

Buffets get a bad rap. Because let’s face it: there are lots of *bad* buffets around. Buffets with sorry salad bars full of wilted greens and past-their-prime cucumbers, or breakfast buffets with dry scrambled eggs and a floppy, left-behind pancake. Sirloin Stockade in Murray, however, is the kind of place that will make you rethink your stance on buffets. An amazing buffet with as many delicious desserts as main dishes, this Kentucky restaurant is sure to satisfy your every culinary craving!
MURRAY, KY
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Meet the 2 rescue pups representing Arizona in the 2023 Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl 2023 has drafted two Phoenix-area pups who will tail-wag, tackle and chase their way to the Lombarky trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. Inya — a chihuahua and miniature pinscher mix rescued by NAGI Foundation — and Phoenix — a cairn terrier mix rescued from Arizona Humane Society — will represent Team Fluff and face off against Team Ruff during Animal Planet's annual TV event on Sunday, Feb. 12. They are among 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescue organizations who are participating in Puppy Bowl XIX.
PHOENIX, AZ
Simplemost

More than a thousand golden retrievers gathered for a celebration in Golden, Colorado

If your idea of heaven on earth includes hundreds of wagging tails and happy pups everywhere, Golden, Colorado, was the place to be last weekend. On Feb. 4, more than 1,000 golden retrievers and their owners gathered to celebrate National Golden Retriever Day in Golden, Colorado. This annual event, known as Goldens in Golden, is held on the Saturday closest to National Golden Retriever Day (Feb. 3). It features photo ops, contests and other activities for the dogs and their humans.
GOLDEN, CO
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Simplemost

Simplemost

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy