Woman Makes Open Wall Wardrobe With a Few IKEA Hacks

You’re hearing it here first - the old style of wardrobes or hiding your clothes away in a closet is so out. No, it is time to jump into a new future and really emphasize the beauty of everything that you own, and that could mean something non-traditional like this ultra-cool locker wardrobe or even trying something like this cool ‘open-face’ wardrobe idea straight from Anja over on TikTok !



(Even better, all of it is from IKEA!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, if you’ve been sitting and deliberating about what your next move is going to be when it comes to home decorating, let me turn you on to the open wardrobe idea. Essentially, the idea is not to hide away all your clothes and storage, but rather use it as another opportunity to display your stuff. I know, at least, having my clothes out in the open like this would make me way more likely to go through everything and keep it all nice and neat, which is also… kind of the point?





And apparently, Anja thought the same way! She got some storage and organization pieces from IKEA, including wall hangers, shelves, and more to go along with her plain white open stand and a shorter, closed-face cabinet. The hangers and shelves are added to the wall before she starts moving everything into place, organizing all of her clothes, shoes, and other clothing items that would otherwise be tucked into the back of a closet.

The end result is something that looks pretty cool, in my opinion. Anja is able to not only display all of her clothes, making them readily accessible and functional but also has a great-looking space! It’s a cool take on the more modern, minimalist look and I am totally in love.



