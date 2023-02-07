Read full article on original website
Major retail store chain set to close another location in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Glenda “Susie” Brown
Farewell services for 76-year-old Glenda “Susie” Brown of St. Joseph will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.meierhoffer.com.
St. Joseph Man Denied Bond in Felony Assault Case
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony assault charge in Buchanan County court. Court documents say James Bernard Brickhouse faces a felony charge of first-degree assault or attempted assault. Records list that charge from November 2, 2022. The court denied Brickhouse’s bond Tuesday. Future court dates for Brickhouse are...
A Man from St Joseph Faced with a Second-Degree Murder Charge is Headed to Trial
(ST. JOSEPH) – A man from St. Joseph faced with a second-degree murder charge is headed to trial. Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg Scheduled 19-year-old Nicholas Minear Jr. for a jury trial that will take place May 15th. This was following his appearance before Kellogg Thursday where Minear entered a...
Central Missouri Community to Send Off MO National Guard Soldiers Saturday
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri community will send off soldiers from the Missouri National Guard being deployed to the Middle East.
Missouri House Members Accuse GOP of Racism
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri House has passed a crime package that affects St. Louis and other areas but Republicans did not let some Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region talk about the bill on Thursday. The plan, which is headed to the Senate, includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been critical of St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner, who has more than 200 pending murder cases. State Representative Marlene Terry, of St. Louis, says she’s appalled that Republican leadership did not allow Democrats to do the people’s work.
MDC Offering Class This Month on Designing a Native Plant Landscape Garden
Having a good planting plan can help gardeners develop a native plant garden that meets their goals. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free virtual DIY Native Landscape Design class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25. This online course will help gardeners learn what species...
Missouri Legislators Renew Push To Legalize Sports Betting
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas legislators were close Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to approving a measure authorizing sports betting and wanted most of the state's revenues from it to go to efforts to lure professional football's Kansas City, Missouri-based Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel File)
Missouri Version of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Heard Before Senate Committee
FILE - Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz delivers opening remarks during the start of the annual legislative session on Wednesday, Jan, 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday, Feb. 8 as a filibuster from conservatives pushing for an aggressively Republican map carried on through a second day and Democrats raised concerns that they were being treated unfairly. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson Delivers State of the Judiciary Address
Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s court system needs better pay for its workers and to at least preserve current funding streams. That was the message Wednesday from Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson, as he delivered the annual State of the Judiciary Address to the Legislature. He asked lawmakers to pass the governor’s proposed 8-point-7-percent pay hike:
Climate-Smart Agriculture Brings EPA Administrator to Eastern Kansas
The Biden Administration’s push for farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices brought EPA Administrator Michael Regan to a farm south of Kansas City Thursday morning. It was the second day of his tour of Kansas, leading a roundtable discussion on sustainable farming practices being adopted by farmers across the...
Testing Change Proposed in Iowa Governor’s Students First Act
(Radio Iowa) Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a change in a state law passed just two weeks ago. Under that new law, private school students whose parents get state-funded savings accounts are required to take all required state and federal tests. The bill would keep the requirement for the annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress, but it would be up to a private school parent to decide if their child takes other tests to track their literacy skills. Eric Goranson, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of Christian Schools, says the proposed change in the new law is a pleasant surprise.
Northwest Missouri’s Largest Hospital Approves of Ending Pandemic Emergency Measures
Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph. Photo by Mosaic. (MISSOURINET) – Northwest Missouri’s largest hospital approves of moves in Washington to end coronavirus pandemic emergency measures. Brent Martin reports. . .
Iowa AG Joins Lawsuit to Block Federal Rule on Pistol Braces
Brenna Bird, Iow Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined a lawsuit that challenges a Biden Administration rule requiring registration of gun accessories known as pistol braces. Pistol braces were first marketed in 2012 as a way to help people with a disability...
Renewable Fuels Leader Says Industry ‘Frustrated’ by Opposition to Carbon Pipelines
Carbon dioxide pipeline from the WA Parish Power Plant in Fort Bend County. Photo by Marie D. De Jesus. (Radio Iowa) The leader of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says the biofuels industry is frustrated by opposition to carbon pipelines and a little bit angry about delayed federal rules that would let E-15 be sold year-round in every state this summer. The association held its annual meeting yesterday (Tuesday). Mike Jerke with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs says once pipelines carry carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants, ethanol made here would have the advantage of being considered a low carbon or carbon free fuel.
