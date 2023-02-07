Read full article on original website
10 things to know as Kansas State plays at Texas Tech
Two dozen games into the college basketball season has been sparse time enough for certain teams to bear out a distinct identity. A thorough character examination is occasionally in order. For Kansas State, it failed a midterm exam with Texas’ Feb. 4 visit. Finals loom in only 30 days....
Tech loses heartbreaker in the last 0.8 seconds
De’Vion Harmon tied it with 18 seconds remaining. Oklahoma State won it with a 0.8-second putback. Down as many as 14 in the second half, Texas Tech fought back but fell 71-68 when John-Michael Wright followed a miss with an offensive rebound, putback, and free throw as the Cowboys survived the comeback attempt on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
OU Softball: Game One of Red River Series Moved to Oklahoma City
The first game of the conference series between the two rivals will now take place at the home of the Women's College World Series.
Oklahoma State Baseball Brings College World Series Potential Into 2023
A roster loaded with Major League potential, a challenging schedule and experience combine to give the Oklahoma State Cowboys pieces necessary for a College World Series run in 2023. Oklahoma State embarks on a new campaign after last year's 44-win finish ranked No. 12 in the Collegiate Baseball, No. 14...
Edmond's Chad Richison Stadium to remain venue for Oklahoma football championships for five more years
By Glen Brockenbush Photo by Michael Kinney Oklahoma's 11-man high school football state championship games will stay at their current home for the next five seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted at its Wednesday meeting to keep the Class A through ...
Still the '1': Top-ranked Broken Arrow boys stay perfect after defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington
By Mike Moguin Connor Dow, left, and Dason Cook led Broken Arrow in scoring with 15 points each, helping the Tigers to victory against Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night TULSA - When you’re on top, you have a target on your back. That is the reality for Broken Arrow this season ...
Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home
*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9. Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
One GPS Mystery Solved, Another Remains
Ever since it came on-line in February 2022, the website GPSJam.org has shown what appears to be regular interference with GPS signals in Texas near San Antonio and Del Rio, and locations north and south of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Only on normal workdays, however. Not on weekends or holidays. Furthermore,...
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
Road Trip from Oklahoma City to Denver, Colorado
If stunning mountains, long stretches of alpine-adjacent roads and exciting cities sound like your kind of trip, look no further than road trip from Oklahoma City to Denver which will take you to the ultimate alpine destinations in the United States. The 700-mile road trip from Oklahoma City to Denver,...
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
