pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery supply chain state of health
Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nevados to supply all-terrain solar trackers to Ampliform pipeline
Nevados Engineering, Inc., a Calif.-based solar tracker company, signed a strategic partnership and long-term agreement to supply its integrated technology platform of all-terrain solar trackers and energy optimization software to Ampliform, a U.S.-based solar project developer, operator and asset owner. Ampliform was formed in 2022 when Pennsylvania-based Prospect14 formed a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Krannich Solar Employs 1,000 People Worldwide
In 2022, the global number of employees at Krannich Solar increased by 39 percent. The internationally active solar PV distributor now employs more than 1,000 people for the first time in its more than 25 years history of operation. In Germany, the number of employees grew to over 400, while the other 25 locations worldwide employ a total of almost 600 people. Most of the staff outside Germany are employed in the USA, where more than 100 employees work in the four branches. The branch with the largest number of employees at the same location is the Swiss office with over 80 employees.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
pv-magazine-usa.com
SEPA survey shows utilities’ favored approaches to become carbon-free
More than 100 utilities across 41 states, serving over 50% of U.S. electric utility customers, responded to a Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) survey related to the group’s work toward a carbon-free electricity system. SEPA’s 1,000 members include 700 utilities. Utilities responding to the survey reported their status...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Biden celebrates 100,000 jobs and near half-trillion dollar investment in clean energy
In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden celebrated U.S. progress towards a decarbonized energy future. Now that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), containing $369 billion in climate and energy spending, is being implemented, the focus now turns to deployment and growth as solar energy takes center stage in the energy transition.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: State of the Union celebrates investment in clean energy
pv-magazine-usa.com
Energy efficiency specialist expands into rooftop solar for Connecticut nursing home
Budderfly, a commercial energy efficiency service provider, announced the deployment of a 317 kW rooftop solar array at nursing home Mystic Manor Healthcare, a Ryders Health Management property located in Mystic, Conn. The rooftop solar deployments marks one of the first solar developments for Budderfly, an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) company that...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Vanadium’s role in a just transition
Global development has always relied on exploiting natural resources. Coal, oil, and gas not only fueled hundreds of years of industry but formed many of the building blocks of modern society. During the past year, however, the world has once again been reminded of the inherent geopolitical and economic instability in an energy system based on fossil fuels. But as a result the transformation in the global energy landscape has significantly accelerated.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redwood secures $2 billion DOE loan to manufacture battery materials in U.S.
Redwood Materials received a conditional loan commitment of $2 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) for the construction and expansion of a battery materials campus in McCarran, Nevada. Redwood will manufacture anode and cathode materials, in part from recycled materials, which are used...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nextracker announces IPO pricing
Flex announced that its subsidiary, Nextracker, priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 26,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock at an IPO price of $24.00 per share. The Common Stock is expected to begin trading today, February 9, 2023 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge
Ionblox announced it has received $32 million in funds following a second close of series B funding. The funds, provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital, are expected to help the startup scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) cells. The...
