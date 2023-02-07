ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Local agencies receive $1.4 million from Alabama Children’s Trust Fund

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) secures resources to fund evidencebased community programs committed to the prevention of child maltreatment. Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Sallye Longshore, Executive Director, and state Rep. Matt Simpson presented a check to Mobile and Baldwin Counties agencies in the amount of $1,405,500.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
ATHENS, AL
wvtm13.com

Area sheriff to push lawmakers to change early release law

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his displeasure with the state's new inmate early release law. It went into effect Jan. 31 and allows qualified inmates to be released from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) under supervision. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff Wade...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Edy Zoo

If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge

MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
ALABAMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Report: Alabama’s TANF benefits 2nd lowest in nation

Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

How gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation. Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Roadside panhandlers in Alabama could go to jail if bill passes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama State Representative is taking action to cut down on roadside panhandlers by pre-filing a bill. If the bill passes it could mean offenders are taken to a homeless shelter or even jail for 24 hours. Critics say jail might not be the answer. Associate...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal

A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
EUFAULA, AL
newsfromthestates.com

Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022, al.com reported. […]
ALABAMA STATE

