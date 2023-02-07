Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriff’s Grants for every Alabama county
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Monday, Feb. 6, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all 67 counties in Alabama will be receiving Sheriff’s Grants this year. In 2023, each of the sheriff’s departments in all the state’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly throughout the year. “A couple...
WPMI
Local agencies receive $1.4 million from Alabama Children’s Trust Fund
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) secures resources to fund evidencebased community programs committed to the prevention of child maltreatment. Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Sallye Longshore, Executive Director, and state Rep. Matt Simpson presented a check to Mobile and Baldwin Counties agencies in the amount of $1,405,500.
Pre-filed bill could allow municipalities to end, reduce local grocery tax
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session would allow municipalities to reduce or entirely opt out of local taxes on food.
wvtm13.com
Calhoun County Sheriff disappointed with ALDOC's early inmate release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local sheriff is voicing his frustration about the 400 inmates released from prison last month. The inmates’ release was due to a law passed back in 2021, and several concerned officials and families expressed their concerns about how this was handled too. Calhoun County...
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was very extremely […]
wvtm13.com
Area sheriff to push lawmakers to change early release law
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his displeasure with the state's new inmate early release law. It went into effect Jan. 31 and allows qualified inmates to be released from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) under supervision. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff Wade...
Alabama ranks 50th in nation in assistance for needy families
If approved, in Alabama, failure to disclose concealed weapon to police could result in criminal charge
MONTGOMERY, AL. -The state of Alabama is considering a new bill to regulate concealed weapons. Under existing law, a person must inform law enforcement when they are in possession of a concealed weapon, but there is no penalty for failing to do so. The new bill, however, seeks to change this by making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person not to tell a police officer about a concealed weapon if asked.
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Alabama’s TANF benefits 2nd lowest in nation
selmasun.com
How gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
wvtm13.com
Proposed changes to school meals a concern for Alabama school nutrition officials
Alabama school nutrition officials are concerned about the impact of proposed updates to school meal standards, which include limiting sugar and sodium intake, on local feeding programs. By law, USDA is required to set standards for the foods and beverages served through the school meal programs. The latest standards proposed...
Hale County Sheriff voices concerns about new permitless concealed carry law
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama. Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer. However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit […]
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
wbrc.com
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation. Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).
wtvy.com
Roadside panhandlers in Alabama could go to jail if bill passes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama State Representative is taking action to cut down on roadside panhandlers by pre-filing a bill. If the bill passes it could mean offenders are taken to a homeless shelter or even jail for 24 hours. Critics say jail might not be the answer. Associate...
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
newsfromthestates.com
Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’
Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022, al.com reported. […]
