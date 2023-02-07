ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

WTAMU track & field team sweeps LSC honors for third time this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M track and field team swept LSC honors for the third time this season. Hamdi Ali (Men’s field), Butare Rugenerwa (Men’s track) , Corrissa Perry (Women’s track) and Taylor Nelloms (Women’s field) all took home honors for their performances last week.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson

We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Injured Tascosa basketball player goes down, but not out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys basketball team is neck-and-neck with two other schools fighting for a playoff spot right now, but the Rebels have something they don’t: a player who’s making his difference this season not on the court, but off. Khalil Jackson, Head Coach Steve...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns. Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today. Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.
AMARILLO, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Rosalez Off and Running at Frank Phillips

Seminole Maiden graduate (class of 2022) Xoe Rosalez is making the best of her time while attending and playing basketball at Frank Phillips College in Borger. Not that she has all that much free time. “I switched my commitment to play for Angelo State to Frank Phillips because they offered me a full ride scholarship,” Rosalez said. “They also have a lot of connections to the love it.” The…
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Canyon burglary spree hits West Texas A&M University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A massive car burglary has impacted the city of Canyon and West Texas A&M University. WTAMU police were called about individuals checking door handles on cars late Tuesday night. “By having everybody involved in the safety aspect, it increases our impact it expects essentially because we...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Large tank fire’ in Borger now contained

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger has confirmed the large tank fire has been contained. Earlier today, Borger announced that there was a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida Street causing several roadways to close. The fire has recently been confirmed to be contained.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Fellowship opens cozy shop and offers more than coffee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a cozy shop on Main Street in Panhandle, Texas the doors are open and you are welcomed to drop in for some refreshments and fellowship. The coffee and fellowship venue is an outreach from the School Sisters of St Francis in Panhandle. The tour didn’t take long but the warmth of the place was very evident.
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, Highway 152 now open

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that has caused several roadway closings. According to the City of Borger, there is a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida area. Air quality advisory has been issued for the areas South of 3rd Street and...
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Well-known Attorney Jeff Blackburn has passed away. He was 65. The Houston Chronicle confirmed he died of kidney cancer on Feb. 7. His family announced his passing on social media last night. “He left with a clear mind, a strong spirit, and fully at peace with...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
AMARILLO, TX

