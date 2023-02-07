Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game here. The game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10. To stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.
KFDA
WTAMU track & field team sweeps LSC honors for third time this season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M track and field team swept LSC honors for the third time this season. Hamdi Ali (Men’s field), Butare Rugenerwa (Men’s track) , Corrissa Perry (Women’s track) and Taylor Nelloms (Women’s field) all took home honors for their performances last week.
KFDA
SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson
We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
KFDA
Injured Tascosa basketball player goes down, but not out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys basketball team is neck-and-neck with two other schools fighting for a playoff spot right now, but the Rebels have something they don’t: a player who’s making his difference this season not on the court, but off. Khalil Jackson, Head Coach Steve...
KFDA
Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns. Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.
KFDA
Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today. Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.
seminolesentinel.com
Rosalez Off and Running at Frank Phillips
Seminole Maiden graduate (class of 2022) Xoe Rosalez is making the best of her time while attending and playing basketball at Frank Phillips College in Borger. Not that she has all that much free time. “I switched my commitment to play for Angelo State to Frank Phillips because they offered me a full ride scholarship,” Rosalez said. “They also have a lot of connections to the love it.” The…
KFDA
Catholic Charities of Tx Panhandle hosting ‘Superbowl of Caring’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will be holding it’s “Superbowl of Caring” the next two days. The organization will have donation barrels at the exit of the Coulter Walmart Supercenter Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is asking...
KFDA
Canyon burglary spree hits West Texas A&M University
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A massive car burglary has impacted the city of Canyon and West Texas A&M University. WTAMU police were called about individuals checking door handles on cars late Tuesday night. “By having everybody involved in the safety aspect, it increases our impact it expects essentially because we...
Facts you might not know about Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
abc7amarillo.com
WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
KFDA
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger now contained
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger has confirmed the large tank fire has been contained. Earlier today, Borger announced that there was a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida Street causing several roadways to close. The fire has recently been confirmed to be contained.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Fellowship opens cozy shop and offers more than coffee
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a cozy shop on Main Street in Panhandle, Texas the doors are open and you are welcomed to drop in for some refreshments and fellowship. The coffee and fellowship venue is an outreach from the School Sisters of St Francis in Panhandle. The tour didn’t take long but the warmth of the place was very evident.
KFDA
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, Highway 152 now open
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that has caused several roadway closings. According to the City of Borger, there is a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida area. Air quality advisory has been issued for the areas South of 3rd Street and...
KFDA
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Well-known Attorney Jeff Blackburn has passed away. He was 65. The Houston Chronicle confirmed he died of kidney cancer on Feb. 7. His family announced his passing on social media last night. “He left with a clear mind, a strong spirit, and fully at peace with...
KFDA
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
The Latest Amarillo Business to Say Goodbye in 2023
I think that Amarillo gets a little set in its ways. We like to get new businesses. We like to see new places to eat. We really do. We also get hurt when we see a long-time business shut its doors. Now I know after a long run it is...
Comments / 0