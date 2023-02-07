ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

City of Santa Fe FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan

You told us what you wanted to see in the City - now tell us what you think of our FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan!. Based on your previous feedback, we have placed development types for the future in the City. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/city-of-santa-fe-first-draft-of-the-future-land-use-plan.
SANTA FE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Roundup: See Friendswood’s progress on streets, water capital improvement projects

Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. Friendswood’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias presented an update on the city’s projects to City Council on Feb. 6.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
papercitymag.com

Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression

Douglas Elliman Texas co-owner Jacob Sudhoff, CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer at the CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. (Photo by Johnny Than) Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Seabrook Economic Development Corporation awards $50,000 incentive for distribution center

Transwestern received a $50,000 incentive for the development of the Bayport 146 Distribution Center. (Courtesy Seabrook) The Seabrook Economic Development Corporation presented Transwestern with a $50,000 incentive Feb. 3 for the development of the Bayport 146 Distribution Center, according to a release from the SEDC. The incentive will reimburse the...
SEABROOK, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe approves creating recreation specialist position

Conroe approved adding a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe City Council approved the creation of a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. According to previous reporting, an agenda item was discussed in a Feb. 8 council workshop because of Conroe's growth seen in the parks and recreation...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion

Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
SEABROOK, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy