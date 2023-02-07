You told us what you wanted to see in the City - now tell us what you think of our FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan!. Based on your previous feedback, we have placed development types for the future in the City. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/city-of-santa-fe-first-draft-of-the-future-land-use-plan.

SANTA FE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO