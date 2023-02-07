Read full article on original website
Possible $181 million Pearland bond to prioritize drainage
The bond will be divided into four different pieces, similar to the city’s previous $80 million bond passed in May 2019, including the primary drainage proposition, a streets and sidewalks proposition, a parks proposition, and a public safety proposition. (Designed by Jesus Verastegui) Pearland City Council is poised to...
City of Santa Fe FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan
You told us what you wanted to see in the City - now tell us what you think of our FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan!. Based on your previous feedback, we have placed development types for the future in the City. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/city-of-santa-fe-first-draft-of-the-future-land-use-plan.
Greenbusch Road widening, restoration still ongoing
Fort Bend County continues construction on the Greenbusch Road widening project in Katy. (Courtesy Pexels) Work continues on the Fort Bend County sponsored Greenbusch Road widening project. The roadway is being converted from a two-lane asphalt road into a four-lane concrete road with a bridge over Buffalo Bayou between Gaston...
Roundup: See Friendswood’s progress on streets, water capital improvement projects
Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. Friendswood’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias presented an update on the city’s projects to City Council on Feb. 6.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
$681,000 houses: Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood
A house located at 17402 Cedar Placid Lane. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of FM 1960 and TC Jester Boulevard, Northgate Forest is zoned to Spring ISD and features amenities including a country club and golf course. Median home value: $681,000*. Homes on the market: 8**. Homes under contract:...
fox26houston.com
City street, drainage fee delivering too little pavement for Houston drivers
HOUSTON - Since 2010, Houston taxpayers have shelled out more than $1 billion to get a handle on the city's battered streets, but what they've gotten in return is far less pavement than they had hoped. Approval of the street and drainage fee, which critics call the "Rain Tax", provided...
Pearland mayor highlights infrastructure, economy in State of the City speech
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole gave a State of the City speech at the First Church of Pearland on Feb. 9. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole gave a speech at a State of the City event where he focused on the latest developments in the city’s infrastructure and economy.
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
Conroe considers speed limit changes on FM 830, Longmire Road
Conroe discussed changes to speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road on Feb. 8. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe city officials considered changing the speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road during a Feb. 8 workshop meeting. During the meeting, City Engineer Chris Bogert presented two agenda items regarding...
City of Houston moves forward with North Canal project
A rendering shows the proposed North Canal channel near the confluence of Buffalo Bayou and White Oak Bayou. Amenities shown are not part of the flood-control project and would be completed separately. (Courtesy Engage Houston) On Feb. 8, Houston City Council approved an ordinance to grant additional funding for the...
papercitymag.com
Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression
Douglas Elliman Texas co-owner Jacob Sudhoff, CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer at the CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. (Photo by Johnny Than) Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of...
Only one home on the market: A look at Sugar Land's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 2610 Oakland Drive. (Courtesy HAR) Austin Meadows is a single-family residential community off Hwy. 59 in Sugar Land. The community is located near several parks, including Brazos River Park, Sugar Land Park and Crescent Lakes Park. It is also near Sweetwater Country Club. Median home value:...
City of Houston considers new protocol for residential buffering
The Southmore apartments in the Museum District stand beside a residential development. On Jan. 25, Houston City Council passed a buffering ordinance amendment that, among other changes, deals with buffering between single-family units and high-rises. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Houston is a city without zoning requirements. However, city residents have aired...
Seabrook Economic Development Corporation awards $50,000 incentive for distribution center
Transwestern received a $50,000 incentive for the development of the Bayport 146 Distribution Center. (Courtesy Seabrook) The Seabrook Economic Development Corporation presented Transwestern with a $50,000 incentive Feb. 3 for the development of the Bayport 146 Distribution Center, according to a release from the SEDC. The incentive will reimburse the...
Conroe approves creating recreation specialist position
Conroe approved adding a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe City Council approved the creation of a recreation specialist position Feb. 9. According to previous reporting, an agenda item was discussed in a Feb. 8 council workshop because of Conroe's growth seen in the parks and recreation...
Pearland starts construction at Dixie Farm Road, FM 518 intersection
Construction on the intersection began Feb. 6 and is expected to take about six months, according to the Pearland's Facebook page. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland’s contractor SAPO Engineering Consultants began construction at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and FM 518, or Broadway Street, on Feb. 6.
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion
Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
Shenandoah expands scope of veterans memorial design at Vision Park
The Shenandoah City Council agreed to think bigger on the veterans memorial project. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) During its Feb. 8 meeting, the city of Shenandoah council members discussed moving forward with a new veterans memorial at Vision Park that would serve as a draw point for veterans and tourists from across the U.S.
Tomball City Council approves focus group for Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan
The Tomball Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway, which will determine residents' wants and needs and include a five-year action plan and a 10-year horizon plan. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously voted to approve the creation of a focus group...
