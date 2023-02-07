ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Regional Science Fair held in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held today at the Grande Pointe Conference Center in Vienna. 47 students from Wood, Roane, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties competed. Projects covered subjects ranging from animal and behavior science to mathematics and data to robotics. The winning projects will move to the state competition in Charleston in March.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

BrAva’s Mom Prom will take place in April

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - BrAva is getting ready to hold their 8th Mom Prom in April. Mom Prom is a way for women 21 and older in the Mid-Ohio Valley to have a fun night and raise money for pediatric cancer research. President of BrAva, Traci Nichols, talked about how...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students. The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month. PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics. Director of the Entrepreneurship program...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. Chico is a two-year-old mix. He is friendly with people, other dogs, and cats!. Chico likes to hang out with his friends at the shelter and he loves...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Barker, Sharon Lynn

Sharon Lynn Barker, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, in Spencer, WV. A daughter of the late Lawrence Griffith and Thelma Smith Griffith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and mechanical work. Sharon is survived by...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Mason County, WV

Since 1980, the 1,300 MW Mountaineer Power Plant in Mason County, West Virginia, has been supplying cheap and dependable electric power to the Mountain State. From its single coal-fired unit, the plant cranks out about 8 million megawatt hours of electricity a year from 4 million tons of West Virginia coal. With 299 direct employees […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Queen of Clean: Cleaning a dishwasher

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLEANING THE DISHWASHER. 1. First, clean the drain filter. Each brand of dishwasher is slightly different. There will probably be a cylindrical, detachable filter through which all of the water drains in the bottom of the dishwasher. Consult your owners manual if in doubt. 2. In...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
WAVERLY, WV
WTAP

Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Frye, Patricia Ellen

Patricia Ellen Frye, 70, of Parkersburg, formerly of Florida, passed away on January 31, 2023. With the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center and Amedysis Hospice. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Horner, Freda May

Freda May Horner, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Scott Depot, WV, at the wonderful age of 96. She was born March 30, 1926, at Eaton, Wood Co., WV, to Lee George Sprout Sr. and Grace Evans Sprout. Freda was...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Massey, Patricia Sue

Patricia Sue Massey, 82, of Parkersburg, died February 9, 2023, Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Grover Fought and Evelyn Arlene Holmes Price. She worked for Holiday Inn and was the owner/operator of Gemini and Gemini II. She was a Baptist by faith...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We Lov Pets in Marietta is hosting a free vaccine clinic to support The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. The vaccines administered are for dogs and cats. The event is February 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An adopt-a-thon will immediately follow the clinic featuring select pets from the humane society. Persons with an appropriate adoption application can leave the same day with their pet.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Law enforcement continues to see decline in officer applications

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement departments are continuing to see a decline in people applying to work as a police officer. Officials with the Marietta Police Department are continuing to see a decline in this field. The department’s captain, Aaron Nedeff says that ten years ago, the department would...
MARIETTA, OH

