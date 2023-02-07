Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Regional Science Fair held in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held today at the Grande Pointe Conference Center in Vienna. 47 students from Wood, Roane, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties competed. Projects covered subjects ranging from animal and behavior science to mathematics and data to robotics. The winning projects will move to the state competition in Charleston in March.
WTAP
BrAva’s Mom Prom will take place in April
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - BrAva is getting ready to hold their 8th Mom Prom in April. Mom Prom is a way for women 21 and older in the Mid-Ohio Valley to have a fun night and raise money for pediatric cancer research. President of BrAva, Traci Nichols, talked about how...
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
WTAP
Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students. The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month. PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics. Director of the Entrepreneurship program...
WTAP
Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. Chico is a two-year-old mix. He is friendly with people, other dogs, and cats!. Chico likes to hang out with his friends at the shelter and he loves...
WTAP
This Is Home: Reflecting on 50 years of the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes Girls Basketball Team turns 50 this year. To celebrate the anniversary, the inaugural 1972-73 team were honored in a ceremony on Saturday February 4. Since the team started in 1972, the Crusaderette’s have become one of the most successful girls basketball teams...
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Lynn
Sharon Lynn Barker, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, in Spencer, WV. A daughter of the late Lawrence Griffith and Thelma Smith Griffith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and mechanical work. Sharon is survived by...
Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
WTAP
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Mason County, WV
Since 1980, the 1,300 MW Mountaineer Power Plant in Mason County, West Virginia, has been supplying cheap and dependable electric power to the Mountain State. From its single coal-fired unit, the plant cranks out about 8 million megawatt hours of electricity a year from 4 million tons of West Virginia coal. With 299 direct employees […]
WTAP
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a dishwasher
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLEANING THE DISHWASHER. 1. First, clean the drain filter. Each brand of dishwasher is slightly different. There will probably be a cylindrical, detachable filter through which all of the water drains in the bottom of the dishwasher. Consult your owners manual if in doubt. 2. In...
WTAP
Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WTAP
Obituary: Frye, Patricia Ellen
Patricia Ellen Frye, 70, of Parkersburg, formerly of Florida, passed away on January 31, 2023. With the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center and Amedysis Hospice. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Horner, Freda May
Freda May Horner, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Scott Depot, WV, at the wonderful age of 96. She was born March 30, 1926, at Eaton, Wood Co., WV, to Lee George Sprout Sr. and Grace Evans Sprout. Freda was...
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WTAP
Obituary: Massey, Patricia Sue
Patricia Sue Massey, 82, of Parkersburg, died February 9, 2023, Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Grover Fought and Evelyn Arlene Holmes Price. She worked for Holiday Inn and was the owner/operator of Gemini and Gemini II. She was a Baptist by faith...
WTAP
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We Lov Pets in Marietta is hosting a free vaccine clinic to support The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. The vaccines administered are for dogs and cats. The event is February 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An adopt-a-thon will immediately follow the clinic featuring select pets from the humane society. Persons with an appropriate adoption application can leave the same day with their pet.
WTAP
Law enforcement continues to see decline in officer applications
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement departments are continuing to see a decline in people applying to work as a police officer. Officials with the Marietta Police Department are continuing to see a decline in this field. The department’s captain, Aaron Nedeff says that ten years ago, the department would...
Comments / 1