Arizona State men’s hoops closes out Stanford with 14-2 run in comeback win
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — DJ Horne scored eight points in Arizona State’s closing 14-2 run and the Sun Devils rallied for a 69-65 win over Stanford on Thursday night. ASU was without 7-foot center Warren Washington, who was out with COVID-19. Arizona State sweeps the regular season series...
Arizona State DL Nesta Jade Silvera to participate in 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera will be participating in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, Silvera is the only player from any of the state’s universities out of 319 invitees for the event taking place from Feb. 28 to March 6.
No. 4 Arizona men’s basketball blows out Cal behind Azuolas Tubelis’ double-double
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four steals to lead No. 4 Arizona to an 85-62 win over California on Thursday night. Tubelis, the conference’s player of the week, recorded his Pac-12-leading 11th double-double of the season. He also leads the conference in scoring and rebounding.
WM Phoenix Open far from overlooked with Super Bowl in town
SCOTTSDALE — Sure, the lead up to the biggest football game of the year isn’t lost on anyone in the desert. With Super Bowl LVII taking place at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Valley is painted in turquoise, purple and red. Festivities around the big game are aplenty, from numerous celebrity pool parties and meet-and-greets to downtown Phoenix changing shape into Super Bowl headquarters.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott steals the show at 2023 NFL Honors
PHOENIX — NFL players, helmets and pads go hand in hand. Like peanut butter and jelly. But for one night every year ahead of the Super Bowl, football gear is the last thing on anybody’s mind. Instead, it’s all about the glitz, glam and red carpet that come...
Suns played 1st contest without Mikal Bridges in 400 games
While Phoenix Suns fans can rejoice Kevin Durant is coming to the Valley, the departure of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson leaves many with heavy hearts. The void on the court for the first time was felt Thursday in Phoenix’s 116-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Without Bridges on the court specifically, it was a significant game.
Suns’ James Jones: Kevin Durant trade with Nets required patience, luck
These days, just about everything gets out. No information when it comes to potential trades is safe. The value of a good scoop is immeasurable. That made it all the more surprising on Friday when a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst noted that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and specifically to the Suns. Everyone involved somehow kept that under wraps until Friday.
Devin Booker jokingly hints at reuniting with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson
Devin Booker has not been teammates with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson for less than 48 hours and he’s already teasing about potential reunions down the line. After a 117-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Booker joined Bally Sports Arizona’s postgame show and jokingly hinted at one coming while discussing the Kevin Durant trade.
Phoenix Suns conclude road trip with get-right win vs. Pacers
“I think last night on the bus, the plane, gave us a chance to get back to normal. You’ll see that tonight.”. That was Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams before Friday’s 117-104 win over the Indiana Pacers, via azcentral’s Duane Rankin. While the Suns were still...
Colangelo: Suns owner Mat Ishbia is ‘breath of fresh air,’ excited for KD era
If fans want reassurance that the recent events for the Phoenix Suns aren’t setting up for a letdown, former team owner Jerry Colangelo is here to provide comforting words. His resume of building the NBA franchise and pushing the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to that. But so is his personal perception of the two main characters who entered the Phoenix community this week: new Suns owner Mat Ishbia and star forward Kevin Durant.
Elevated WM Phoenix Open not lost on Pro-Am field of celebrities
Scottsdale — The WM Phoenix Open is a common occurrence in the Valley. And with it comes the Annexus Pro-Am, where athletes and other celebrities rub elbows with PGA pros for 18 holes. This year, however, brought some added buzz for more reasons than one. Not only did the...
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson thank Phoenix in farewell message to Suns, fans
Former Phoenix Suns wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson officially said goodbye to the Valley on Friday via Instagram. “The Twins,” four unprotected first-round selections and a pick swap were sent to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in exchange for superstar Kevin Durant and wing T.J. Warren. “On to...
Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin’s behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked...
12news.com
Rory McIlroy astonishes crowd with unbelievable recovery shot at WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX — The number one ranked golfer in the world isn't having his best showing at this week's WM Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy is in the middle of the pack after his first round of the tournament on Thursday. The golfer is shooting a two over par after his first round of play, about eight strokes behind the current leaders at midday on Friday.
Kevin Durant deal resuscitates the Suns and the Valley’s sports scene
Super teams are tantalizing. They are fueled by swagger and star power. Their ceilings seem celestial, infinite, limitless. Warning: They rarely live up to the hype. The Valley will try to buck NBA history and a 55-year championship drought with Kevin Durant, an acquisition that rocked the fanbase and resuscitated the Suns’ sagging title hopes.
Suns title odds receive massive bump after Kevin Durant trade
If you don’t know how well Kevin Durant will potentially boost the Phoenix Suns, well, take Vegas’ word for it. Phoenix’s title odds received a drastic bump overnight the trade agreement surfaced. The Suns were +1800 to win the title heading into the final day before the...
Report: Suns trade Dario Saric to Thunder, nab forward Darius Bazley
The Phoenix Suns have traded big man Dario Saric and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for 22-year-old forward Darius Bazley, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The move shifts Saric’s $9.2 million expiring salary off the books for this year, substituting Bazley’s $4.3 million deal. He is...
Suns’ Williams: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul can play with anybody
If you haven’t heard by now, Kevin Durant is officially a Phoenix Sun. The Suns acquired Durant and T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four future first-round selections and a pick swap. And while the two new Suns have yet...
Shorthanded Phoenix Suns start new KD era with loss to Hawks
After a seismic trade before the deadline, it’s funny how the Phoenix Suns find themselves in the same short-term position. With the newly acquired Kevin Durant (still not used to typing that) rehabbing an MCL sprain in his knee, the Suns just need to stay afloat until Durant returns at some point after the All-Star break.
Damar Hamlin receives community award during Super Bowl LVII event in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
