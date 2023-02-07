ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

WM Phoenix Open far from overlooked with Super Bowl in town

SCOTTSDALE — Sure, the lead up to the biggest football game of the year isn’t lost on anyone in the desert. With Super Bowl LVII taking place at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Valley is painted in turquoise, purple and red. Festivities around the big game are aplenty, from numerous celebrity pool parties and meet-and-greets to downtown Phoenix changing shape into Super Bowl headquarters.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns played 1st contest without Mikal Bridges in 400 games

While Phoenix Suns fans can rejoice Kevin Durant is coming to the Valley, the departure of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson leaves many with heavy hearts. The void on the court for the first time was felt Thursday in Phoenix’s 116-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Without Bridges on the court specifically, it was a significant game.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns’ James Jones: Kevin Durant trade with Nets required patience, luck

These days, just about everything gets out. No information when it comes to potential trades is safe. The value of a good scoop is immeasurable. That made it all the more surprising on Friday when a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst noted that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and specifically to the Suns. Everyone involved somehow kept that under wraps until Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Colangelo: Suns owner Mat Ishbia is ‘breath of fresh air,’ excited for KD era

If fans want reassurance that the recent events for the Phoenix Suns aren’t setting up for a letdown, former team owner Jerry Colangelo is here to provide comforting words. His resume of building the NBA franchise and pushing the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to that. But so is his personal perception of the two main characters who entered the Phoenix community this week: new Suns owner Mat Ishbia and star forward Kevin Durant.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Rory McIlroy astonishes crowd with unbelievable recovery shot at WM Phoenix Open

PHOENIX — The number one ranked golfer in the world isn't having his best showing at this week's WM Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy is in the middle of the pack after his first round of the tournament on Thursday. The golfer is shooting a two over par after his first round of play, about eight strokes behind the current leaders at midday on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Shorthanded Phoenix Suns start new KD era with loss to Hawks

After a seismic trade before the deadline, it’s funny how the Phoenix Suns find themselves in the same short-term position. With the newly acquired Kevin Durant (still not used to typing that) rehabbing an MCL sprain in his knee, the Suns just need to stay afloat until Durant returns at some point after the All-Star break.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
