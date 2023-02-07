ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

SPHS Girls Basketball Advances in GMCT, Wrestling Easily Reaches Sectional Final

 3 days ago

The South Plainfield High School girls basketball and wrestling teams enjoyed high-stakes victories on Monday.

The 14th-seeded Lady Tigers defeated 19th-seeded South River, 54-27, in the preliminary round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament while the wrestling team won twice to move on to the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 state tournament.

All three games/matches took place in South Plainfield.

Sara McNelly guided the girls' basketball team (11-11) with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She made two 3-pointers as did Samantha Moench, who finished with those six points to go along with two boards and two assists.

“Our girls played good team basketball today,” SPHS coach Geoffrey Corisdeo said.

Lindsay Oller also contributed seven points and four rebounds, Olivia Kapolka scored eight points with four boards, and Mackenzie Harris and Emily Davis each chipped in with five points apiece. Stella Sweeney also had four points, 10 assists, and five rebounds while Alyna Hosein ended the night with four points as well.

South Plainfield led 29-12 at halftime. No player for South River scored in double figures. Gianna Rodriguez scored eight points to lead the Rams.

“Defensively I thought the girls did great,” Corisdeo said. “They communicated constantly and executed very well.”

Next up for the Tigers is a date with third-seeded Colonia on Wednesday. Colonia won the last three games against South Plainfield including twice last season. South Plainfield last won on Jan. 30, 2020. This year, Colonia is 11-10.

“We know Colonia very well,” Corisdeo said. “They were in the White Division with us prior to this year. They have great players and are so well coached. We are excited for this opportunity.”

On its quest for an eighth-straight title and 19th all-time, the second-seeded Tigers (11-5) crushed seventh-seeded Middlesex, 68-12, in the first round before beating third-seeded Robbinsville later in the night, 66-3, in the semifinals.

South Plainfield will travel to top-seeded Hopewell Valley on Wednesday for the championship. South Plainfield beat Hopewell in last year’s sectional semis, 59-15.

Of the nine total bouts it won against Middlesex, all were by bonus points including seven pins. The 12 points Middlesex (8-12) scored were thanks to two forfeits. Joseph Stanzione had the quickest pin in only 22 seconds at 106 pounds.

Against Robbinsville (18-7), the Tigers yielded just one match, a 2-1, decision, at 126 pounds. Adam Bowles recorded a fall at 190 pounds in just 33 seconds. Seven of the bout victories were by either major decision, technical fall, or pin.

Hopewell Valley defeated Somerville, 45-22, and Ocean Township, 42-33, to reach Wednesday’s final. The Bulldogs are the Mercer County Tournament champions. South Plainfield took fourth place in the tougher GMC.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

