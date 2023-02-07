Read full article on original website
Doritos’ New Ad Featuring Lesbian Love Will Make You Cry
After watching this ad, to repurpose the old Superman tagline: You’ll believe a snack commercial can make you cry. This week saw the launch of “Bold Love,” a new Spanish-language Doritos advertisement that will air in Mexico, featuring a surprisingly heartfelt scene of lesbian love in the face of homophobia. The two-minute ad shows two women on a nighttime road trip, one eating the chips, naturally, in the passenger’s seat.
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
Willie Nelson, Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Team Up For Hilarious ‘Most Borrowed Lighter’ Pre-Super Bowl Ad
Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are teaming up for a new installment of pre-Super Bowl ads featuring the BIC EZ Reach lighter. Last year, Martha and Snoop starred in a commercial called Pass It, and now, the red headed stranger himself is getting in on the fun. The...
Budweiser, Pepsi step aside: One advertiser is pushing Super Bowl commercials into new era
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Pepsi Brings Back a Flavor So Popular Coke Copied It
Pepsi's collaboration with the marshmallow candy brand came out in the spring of 2021.
msn.com
‘Today’ Show Posted THAT Infamous Clip Of Katie Couric And Bryant Gumbel Learning What The Internet Is And It’s Still Just As Funny as Ever
Today just reminded us that there was indeed a time before the internet, as bizarre as that may seem. On Thursday, the show’s official Instagram page posted a clip from a 1994 taping in which anchors Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, and Elizabeth Vargas discover the World Wide Web. ‘Can...
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
This year’s Super Bowl beer ads go beyond Bud
A bevy of booze brands will be in the Super Bowl ad lineup this year. Anheuser-Busch has ended its exclusive advertising sponsorship after more than 30 years. The St. Louis, Missouri, beverage giant will still be the largest alcohol advertiser during the game, with three minutes of national airtime and a 30-second regional Budweiser spot.
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Rewatch the Super Bowl commercials from years past that have attained legendary status, including ads from Budweiser, Old Spice and McDonald's As one of the most-watched televised events of the year, the Super Bowl has some highly visible moments of airtime in between plays. That means that advertisers outdo themselves every year an effort to take advantage of all those eyeballs — and it also means that for many, the commercials are just as much of a must-watch moment as the game itself. (And the advertisers know it, now dropping teasers...
Tom Hanks' Favorite Coca-Cola Drink Is As Odd As It Is Delicious
Tom Hanks creates a new drink and shares its ingredients for other two taste test.
Super Bowl LVII commercials: Catch some of the best ads before the big game Sunday
The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has officially begun. Even though the Super Bowl matchup happening on Feb. 12 is shaping up to be possibly one of the best games of the 2022 NFL season, you personally may not be too into the big game and are more into the attention-grabbing commercials.
Jesus Super Bowl Ad Sparks Outrage at Massive Price Tag
"There are a lot more Jesus-y things that could be done with that money," one Twitter user wrote about the $20 million ad campaign.
CNBC Cancels Popular Primetime Show
CNBC is reportedly canceling one of its most popular primetime shows due to a significant schedule shift in its programming lineup, as the channel's parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to shake things up in their lineup.
The Most Emotional Super Bowl Ads Of All Time
People around the country are gearing up for the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 57th Super Bowl. The Chiefs played in the first-ever Super Bowl back in 1967, though they're likely hoping to do better in this year's game since the first one ended with a 35-10 win by the Packers, according to LIFE Magazine. It's not just football fans who are likely to be tuning into the game on February 12, 2023. Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show and she hasn't sung on stage since the 2018 Grammys, so fans can't wait to see her, via Billboard. Adele is even going to the game just to see Rihanna's performance, per Vulture. And Rihanna won't even get paid to perform though the show itself will likely have cost millions, reported Esquire. Here's why the Super Bowl halftime show is so expensive.
Black America Web
Hilarious Super Bowl Ads Released Before The Big Game
Excitement is boiling over as Super Bowl LVII is set to take place this Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Football fans were met with an early surprise as 3 Super Bowl ads were released by Doritos, Sketchers, and Uber One ahead of the final playoff game. The commercials which feature superstars Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, and P. Diddy, are sure to bring a smile to your face with the creativity, witty puns, and surprise guest appearances!
The Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial Ever Broke the Bank
The Big Game is almost upon us, and that means that companies are ready to spend big money to capitalize on the millions of prospective customers' eyeballs that will be glued to their TV sets this Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles and Rihanna takes the stage for her highly anticipated halftime show. It's no secret that Super Bowl commercials are among the most expensive ad spots in the calendar year. And with a viewership of more than 100 million annually, it's not hard to see why the Super Bowl is the premier sporting event for marketing. But, which ad has the honor of being the most expensive Super Bowl commercial ever?
Vox
Last year’s Super Bowl ads aged like milk
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. Super Bowl LVI was only a year ago, but when you look at some of the ads we saw then, it feels like a much different time: one where the future of the internet was all about cryptocurrency, NFTs, and the metaverse. Companies that hadn’t even existed 10 or even three years prior spent big money promoting themselves as major Web3 players, and older, established companies tried to stake their claim in the same world. That world wouldn’t last long.
Trump Slams 'No Talent' Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Former President Donald Trump blasted Rihanna days before the singer is set to perform at Super Bowl LVII.
