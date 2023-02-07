Read full article on original website
Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25
Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
January Dining and Shopping
These listings are not comprehensive. www.knockouts.com 37 LMK Salon & Co. www.hayscooutfitters.com 44 La Catrina & Co. www.factorygymatx.com 50 Fit Logic Functional Medicine. www.fitlogicfunctionalmedicine.com 51 Shred512 Fitness. 1245 Main St., Ste. 110, Buda. 512-760-5121. www.shred512fitness.com 52 Supreme Academy ATX. 151 Bunton Creek Road., Bldg.1, Kyle. 512-268-9010. www.supremeacademyatx.comHealth. 53 Action Behavior...
New contract for Heritage Trail West awarded to Patin Construction by Round Rock officials
Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. A $19.5 million contract for construction of the remainder of the project, partially funded by...
Pflugerville wine bar Three Legged Goat to expand indoor square footage, add kitchen
Three Legged Goat co-owner Jim McDonald is working to complete the wine bar expansion by summer. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Three Legged Goat, a wine bar located at 200 E. Pecan St., Stes. 5-7, Pflugerville, will expand its indoor square footage from 600 to 1,600. Co-owner Jim McDonald said he...
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
Taste on Main debuts in Buda after months of anticipation
Taste on Main held its soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays City Store & Ice House owners Tamra and Travis Tindol debuted their newest venture, Taste on Main, with a soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. The husband and wife duo have been working on this project since late 2020.
Cedar Park's Silverado Ranch offers proximity to Brushy Creek Park, community pool, playground
Silverado Ranch residents have access to a community pool. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Situated just south of Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park, the Silverado Ranch neighborhood, developed by KB Homes starting in 2005, includes a variety of home sizes and prices. The neighborhood is located close to Brushy Creek Park, Gupton...
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage bringing upscale spa treatments on West Parmer Lane
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage is located close to the Apple campus at West Parmer Lane and Mc Neil Drive. It provides upscale spa treatments and skin care lines. (Courtesy Ivy Foot Spa & Massage) Family-owned Ivy Foot Spa & Massage, 6301 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 603, Austin, opened its...
Leander Chamber of Commerce provides updates on hotel occupancy tax funds, budget recap
Last year, the Leander Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center spent money on projects, such as signage, advertising and promotion of the arts. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Leander Chamber of Commerce provided an update on hotel occupancy tax funds, budget expenses and goals for the upcoming year at the Feb....
New liquor store 512 Liquors now open in Georgetown
512 Liquors recently opened in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) 512 Liquors opened Dec. 8 at 950 W. University Ave., Ste. 205, Georgetown. Owned by Shivam Desai and Taral Patel, the business has spirits, wine, beer, mixers, cigars and more. Customers can survey the aisles in person or shop online. 512-240-4015. www.512liquors.com.
Holiday, 'bright, feminine' cocktail bar, restaurant, to open in East Austin this spring
Holiday Executive Chef Peter Klein (left) and Holiday co-owners John DiCicco and Erin Ashford. (Courtesy Holiday) A new cocktail bar and restaurant called Holiday is opening at 5020 E. Seventh St., Austin, in early spring. Holiday is co-owned by John DiCicco—who also co-owns the bar Kinda Tropical—and Erin Ashford. DiCicco...
IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027
IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock
Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
Serene Hills dentists celebrate 5 years in the Hill Country
Serene Hills Dentistry in Lakeway celebrated their five-year anniversary Feb. 5. (Courtesy Sara Golshani) Serene Hills Dentistry at 5329 Serene Hills Drive, Ste. 104, Lakeway, celebrated their five-year anniversary Feb. 5. The dentistry also completed a large renovation in late 2022 when it expanded its square footage by 60% and added four new dental operatories for a total of 10 rooms, Dr. Sara Golshani said. Serene Hills offers cosmetic dentistry, such as veneers, whitening and bonding, dental implants, restorative dentistry, pediatric care, oral surgery, and orthodontics. The practice is owned and operated by Drs. Sara and Ali Golshani. 512-334-0345.
Austin to apply $22.8M safe streets federal grant to 60 locations, underserved communities
The federal grant money will allow the city of Austin to make streets safer to cross for all. (Courtesy city of Austin) The city of Austin is planning to implement road safety improvements to the locations in Austin that have a higher record of crashes with the $22.8 million grant money it has received from the federal government. The aim is to bring down fatalities to zero.
Cedar Park to offer tree limb, brush disposal services Feb. 11, Feb. 18
Due to the ice accumulation on trees following the winter ice storm, the city of Cedar Park will offer disposal services for residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Cedar Park residents will get the opportunity to drop off an unlimited amount of tree debris and brush for free Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 following the winter ice storm.
First Sabey Data Centers building completion expected in December
The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December.
Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate 10-year anniversary in February
Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in February. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in February. Located at 5517 Menchaca Road, Austin, family-owned Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe serves traditional, authentic Thai food with recipes that have been passed down for generations, employee Eric Saybounkjan said.
Austin ordered to pay $90M to acquire South Terminal
LoneStar Airport Holdings LLC operates the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin seeks to acquire the terminal from the company, ending the 40-year lease LoneStar has on the terminal early. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) The city of Austin has been ordered by a Texas probate court to pay $90...
Angela Ronzoni's Pizzeria now open in Liberty Hill
Angela Ronzoni's Pizzeria is now open in Liberty Hill. (Courtesy Angela Ronzoni's Pizzeria) Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria opened Jan. 26 at 9073 W. State Hwy. 29, Ste. 209, Liberty Hill. The family-run restaurant is owned by Ron and Angie Diaz, who have operated Perky Beans Coffee & PB Cafe in...
