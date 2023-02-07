ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25

Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

January Dining and Shopping

SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Taste on Main debuts in Buda after months of anticipation

Taste on Main held its soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays City Store & Ice House owners Tamra and Travis Tindol debuted their newest venture, Taste on Main, with a soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. The husband and wife duo have been working on this project since late 2020.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

New liquor store 512 Liquors now open in Georgetown

512 Liquors recently opened in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) 512 Liquors opened Dec. 8 at 950 W. University Ave., Ste. 205, Georgetown. Owned by Shivam Desai and Taral Patel, the business has spirits, wine, beer, mixers, cigars and more. Customers can survey the aisles in person or shop online. 512-240-4015. www.512liquors.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027

IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock

Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Serene Hills dentists celebrate 5 years in the Hill Country

Serene Hills Dentistry in Lakeway celebrated their five-year anniversary Feb. 5. (Courtesy Sara Golshani) Serene Hills Dentistry at 5329 Serene Hills Drive, Ste. 104, Lakeway, celebrated their five-year anniversary Feb. 5. The dentistry also completed a large renovation in late 2022 when it expanded its square footage by 60% and added four new dental operatories for a total of 10 rooms, Dr. Sara Golshani said. Serene Hills offers cosmetic dentistry, such as veneers, whitening and bonding, dental implants, restorative dentistry, pediatric care, oral surgery, and orthodontics. The practice is owned and operated by Drs. Sara and Ali Golshani. 512-334-0345.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin to apply $22.8M safe streets federal grant to 60 locations, underserved communities

The federal grant money will allow the city of Austin to make streets safer to cross for all. (Courtesy city of Austin) The city of Austin is planning to implement road safety improvements to the locations in Austin that have a higher record of crashes with the $22.8 million grant money it has received from the federal government. The aim is to bring down fatalities to zero.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate 10-year anniversary in February

Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in February. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in February. Located at 5517 Menchaca Road, Austin, family-owned Tuk Tuk Thai Cafe serves traditional, authentic Thai food with recipes that have been passed down for generations, employee Eric Saybounkjan said.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin ordered to pay $90M to acquire South Terminal

LoneStar Airport Holdings LLC operates the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin seeks to acquire the terminal from the company, ending the 40-year lease LoneStar has on the terminal early. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) The city of Austin has been ordered by a Texas probate court to pay $90...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

