Milwaukee, WI

This Week in Milwaukee: February 9-15, 2023

Black History Month continues with “Magical Black Tears Experience” at MATC, The African Desperate at the Oriental and Jazz Flux at bar centro. Milwaukee Ballet presents ORIGINALS, Hairspray continues at the Marcus PAC, Lady Cannon unveils a new EP, Keys for a Cause 2, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
Downtown BID Announces Winter Events Programming

The throes of winter won’t keep Milwaukeeans cooped up indoors. At least not if Milwaukee Downtown has anything to do with it. On Thursday, BID #21 announced its growing winter events schedule at Red Arrow Park's "Slice of Ice" rink. In collaboration with its downtown partners, the organization will host a variety of winter events that are sure to delight families and fans of all ages.
Two New Singles by The Shivvers

(Bachelor Archives Records) Decades after an initial bloom, Milwaukee power pop group The Shivvers continue to be discovered by new generations of music fans. Last May the Lemon Twigs made a tour stop in Milwaukee and opened their set with a Shivvers’ tune and YouTube is littered with young bands from California to Japan reanimating the songs. Austria’s Bachelor Archives Records, a label that has a few connections to Milwaukee music, recently got in the act releasing a pair of 7-inch singles originally recorded during the band’s ‘80s heyday.
George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King

Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
Rick Banks Builds Black Power through Community Organizing

As a child, Rick Banks always wondered why things were the way they were. At a young age he was pulling apart his VCR to figure out how it worked, but once he went to Riverside High School on the East Side, he wanted to understand why his neighborhood on the North Side looked very different with a lack of food options, businesses and poor housing conditions.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 548 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 548 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 510 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,165 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,348 cases per day. In 2021, 811 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 911 cases per day.
