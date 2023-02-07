ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 26

Jenny Gage
3d ago

Never before have I witnessed an act of this magnitude. The most precious gift. For us all. And that VERY FIRST step that he took in buying Twitter was necessary. The end goal is a world that is FAR better than this one we have witnessed. With all the pain we have had to endure, it is so very hard to trust anything. But I assure you...Musk has gifted this world something so very precious and IS a safe place.

Reply(3)
12
Kimber
3d ago

Love him or hate him, he's done more for society than we all could put together. Sometimes you have to look at the good.

Reply(2)
14
Matthew Roseboom
3d ago

maybe one should sell everything and just live there life with there fortune and I would never have to hear about them again

Reply
6
Related
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
torquenews.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call

Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy