Miami, FL

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets: 3 things to watch at New York Spring Training

Amid high expectations after a busy offseason, the New York Mets open spring training next week. We’ll examine three things to watch at Mets spring training. Camp will feature several new high-profile players. Justin Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is one of three new starters in the Mets rotation. Japanese star Kodai Senga and veteran Jose Quintana were signed this Winter, as well.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Miami

Miami Marlins preparing for upcoming 2023-24 MLB season

MIAMI - As the Miami Marlins get ready for another season, they've been out in the community making a big push to get South Florida excited for baseball. New manager Skip Schumaker got his first introduction to the area at a community newspaper event at Casa Cuba in south Miami. "It's a baseball community, it really is and to try and bring that fan base into loanDepot Park, it's going to be amazing. To get them excited. There are some really fun players to watch. Not every team has a Jazz (Chisholm) and not every team has a Sandy (Alcantara)," said Schumaker. And not...
MIAMI, FL

