Dodgers: Former LA Top Prospect Returns to Organization on Minor-League Deal
The Dodgers signed Rubby De La Rosa, a former LA top prospect, to a minor-league deal as he comes back after four years playing in Japan.
Astros beat Tucker in arbitration, Ramirez 3rd Rays hearing
The Houston Astros beat Kyle Tucker in arbitration, and the All-Star outfielder will make $5 million rather than his $7.5 million request
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
Prospect Jackson Merrill highlights Padres' non-roster invitees
Minor leaguers could see plenty of playing time this spring while Padres regulars are away for the World Baseball Classic
After two lost years, a slimmer Sixto Sanchez feels closer to Miami Marlins return
Sanchez said he feels he is at about ’85 percent, but is trending in the right direction as spring training begins next week.
Mets: 3 things to watch at New York Spring Training
Amid high expectations after a busy offseason, the New York Mets open spring training next week. We’ll examine three things to watch at Mets spring training. Camp will feature several new high-profile players. Justin Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is one of three new starters in the Mets rotation. Japanese star Kodai Senga and veteran Jose Quintana were signed this Winter, as well.
Phillies Announce Players Participating In World Baseball Classic
The Philadelphia Phillies have announced eight players from their roster who will be representing home countries in the World Baseball Classic.
Miami Marlins preparing for upcoming 2023-24 MLB season
MIAMI - As the Miami Marlins get ready for another season, they've been out in the community making a big push to get South Florida excited for baseball. New manager Skip Schumaker got his first introduction to the area at a community newspaper event at Casa Cuba in south Miami. "It's a baseball community, it really is and to try and bring that fan base into loanDepot Park, it's going to be amazing. To get them excited. There are some really fun players to watch. Not every team has a Jazz (Chisholm) and not every team has a Sandy (Alcantara)," said Schumaker. And not...
Rays, Daniel Robertson Finalizing Minor League Deal
The Rays are bringing utilityman Daniel Robertson back to the organization on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The two parties are in the process of finalizing the contract. Robertson, 29 next month, hasn’t appeared in the Majors...
