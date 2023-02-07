VIDEO: Construction Update from World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Closer Look at Elsa Audio Animatronic

Disney is working on more sequels to “Toy Story” and “Frozen,” and the first sequel to “Zootopia.”. Iger specifically said they have “sequels in the works” for these franchises and they will have “more to share” soon. There have been three sequels to Pixar’s “Toy Story,” plus the spinoff, “Lightyear.” “Frozen” spawned “Frozen II.” A “Frozen III” by Walt Disney Animation Studios would be the studio’s first “threequel.”

2 DAYS AGO