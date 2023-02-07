VIDEO: Construction Update from World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Closer Look at Elsa Audio Animatronic

Read full article on original website
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
Bob Iger Confirms ‘A Version’ of Pandora – The World of Avatar Coming to Disneyland Resort
During today’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger mentioned offhand that a new Avatar experience was in the works for the Disneyland Resort. Later in the Q&A when discussing Pandora – The World of Avatar as an example, he confirmed that indeed “a version of Avatar” will come to the Disneyland Resort.
Disney to Cut 7,000 Jobs, Park Capacity Down 20% During Peak Times, Iger Outlines Plans to Address Park Capacity Through New Lands, & More: Daily Recap (2/8/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Disney’s Workforce Cuts to Impact all Sections of Company, Will Not Impact Hourly Park Operations Cast
Josh D’Amaro addressed the announcement that The Walt Disney Company would be cutting 7,000 jobs in an email to Cast Members today. D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, told Cast Members that the cuts will impact every section of the company, including Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. However, Disney does not expect these cuts to impact hourly frontline operations Cast.
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising
According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
BREAKING: Sequels in the Works for ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Zootopia’
Disney is working on more sequels to “Toy Story” and “Frozen,” and the first sequel to “Zootopia.”. Iger specifically said they have “sequels in the works” for these franchises and they will have “more to share” soon. There have been three sequels to Pixar’s “Toy Story,” plus the spinoff, “Lightyear.” “Frozen” spawned “Frozen II.” A “Frozen III” by Walt Disney Animation Studios would be the studio’s first “threequel.”
New Hollywood Tower Hotel Magnets, Phone Cases, MagicBands, and Ornaments From MaDe at Walt Disney World
New Hollywood Tower Hotel items are available at Walt Disney World MaDe kiosks. Recent merchandise for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror hasn’t featured “Twilight Zone” or “Tower of Terror” to avoid CBS licensing fees. We found the designs on the MaDe kiosk in Big...
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March
The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT
An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
BREAKING: ‘Avatar’ Experience Coming to Disneyland Resort
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during today’s earnings call that, following the success of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” an “Avatar” experience will be coming to Disneyland Resort. There are no further details about what this “experience” could involve, but Iger did not call it...
Walt Disney Imagineering’s Live Entertainment Arm Launches New Instagram Page
Disney Live Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of Walt Disney Imagineering, has launched a new Instagram page!. The bio section of the page reads “Creating, producing, and delivering world-class live entertainment experiences around the globe”. It also links to the live entertainment page of the Walt Disney Imagineering website.
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Delayed at Disneyland
Disneyland Resort has confirmed that due to issues with construction related to recent winter storms, the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been pushed back by nearly two weeks. “Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March...
Disney Springs UGG Store Closing Permanently Next Week
The UGG store at Disney Springs will permanently close in just a few days. The UGG store’s final day of operation will be February 15, 2023. The store is located in the covered section of Town Center. It originally opened with the Disney Springs expansion in 2016. Will you...
All Rugs Replaced in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
All of the rugs in the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been replaced with new blue and orange floral rugs. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been undergoing a refurbishment and reimagining over the past few years, with a new Monorail station, updated Disney Vacation Club deluxe studios, “Moana”-themed rooms, and updated main entrance.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 2/2/23 (Scaffolds Installed in Flume, Items Removed at Splash Mountain, Brown Derby Signs Missing, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom. We have a big day planned with stops at Disney Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. We will be checking on construction updates and doing some shopping today. As always we will share all the new things we find, so let’s get started!
Typos Fixed on Indiana Jones Adventure Signs at Disneyland
The error-ridden signs on the construction walls outside Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland have been replaced. The previous version of this “Notice!” sign read: “No items may be removed from this sight [SIC] without written persmission [SIC] from Dr. Henry W. Jones, or the Board of Regents of the Archeology Department, Redford[SIC], Connecticut.”
Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Scrim and scaffolding have come down from the Croissant Moon Bakery façade in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The bakery remained open during the refurbishment project, guests just had to enter through another door. The building looks like it is constructed from yellow and red...
New Open Edition Figment Pins Available Now at Walt Disney World
Two new open edition Figment pins are available at Walt Disney World. We didn’t find these at Figment’s home in EPCOT, but in Fantasia Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Figment Sleeping Pin – $14.99. This pin shows Figment curled up for a nap on a cloud...
Another New Digital Sign Installed on World Drive at Walt Disney World
Another new digital sign has been installed at Walt Disney World. We previously saw a digital sign installed near the EPCOT resorts on Buena Vista Drive. This sign is at the end of the ramp from Buena Vista Drive onto World Drive, just before the EPCOT exit. These new digital...
