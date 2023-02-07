Read full article on original website
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Multiple toxic shock syndrome cases catch doctor's attention in WI
MINNEAPOLIS — There have been five cases of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases reported in Wisconsin since July 2022, according to the Department of Health Services. It even prompted DHS to launch an investigation. Wisconsin typically sees up to one TSS case per year. The last time the state...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DNR says proposed plan protects wolf population & balances diverse public interest, public reacts
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource wants to update the state’s wolf management plan. The agency seems to be attempting to strike a balance between science-driven conservation and the sometimes chasmic differences in opinion about wolves. You heard some of that earlier this week during a three-hour virtual public...
news8000.com
Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget
MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU/KTTC) – Western Wisconsin cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. 18 businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis. Their products...
cwbradio.com
More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year
(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
wpr.org
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. "We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees multiple reported toxic shock syndrome cases for first time in 12 years
Wisconsin is seeing an alarming rise in cases of toxic shock syndrome. The last time multiple cases were reported in a year was 12 years ago. Since July, the state has had five reports of toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage girls, according to a state Department of Health Services press release. No deaths have been reported.
wxpr.org
Health Experts Amplify Warnings about Blue Light Exposure
With increased use of digital devices and computers in daily life, people are exposed to more and more blue light. Health experts, including a Wisconsin doctor, say staying connected is one thing, but prolonged exposure poses health risks. In addition to the sun, digital screens are a source of blue light.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Farmers Can Expect to Pay Record High Amounts to Plant Crops this Spring
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) As the calendar ticks down to spring, Wisconsin farmers can expect to pay a record high amount to put their crops in the ground this year. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, ag economist Paul Mitchell said at the Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook...
wnanews.com
After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit
This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section
While the rest of the world sits in awe of this viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
wearegreenbay.com
DHS launches new campaign reminding Wisconsinites of legal tobacco age
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign reminding Wisconsinites the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21 years old. Officials with the DHS say that the campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, which are the...
wpr.org
Amid delays, GOP lawmakers order audit into Wisconsin's process for granting professional licenses
Republican lawmakers are ordering an audit of Wisconsin's process for issuing professional licenses following complaints from people forced to wait weeks or months for credentials, many of which are needed to start a job or get a promotion. As of last year, the average wait time to for a license...
