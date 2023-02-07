ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year

(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
Wisconsin sees multiple reported toxic shock syndrome cases for first time in 12 years

Wisconsin is seeing an alarming rise in cases of toxic shock syndrome. The last time multiple cases were reported in a year was 12 years ago. Since July, the state has had five reports of toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage girls, according to a state Department of Health Services press release. No deaths have been reported.
Health Experts Amplify Warnings about Blue Light Exposure

With increased use of digital devices and computers in daily life, people are exposed to more and more blue light. Health experts, including a Wisconsin doctor, say staying connected is one thing, but prolonged exposure poses health risks. In addition to the sun, digital screens are a source of blue light.
After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit

This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section

While the rest of the world sits in awe of this viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
DHS launches new campaign reminding Wisconsinites of legal tobacco age

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign reminding Wisconsinites the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21 years old. Officials with the DHS say that the campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, which are the...
