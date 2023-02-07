ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Woman dies in hospital 2 days after Portsmouth shooting

By Cianna Morales, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
A Portsmouth Police department vehicle is seen in Portsmouth, Virginia on Dec. 22, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A woman who was shot Sunday has died from her injuries. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Terri Miller, 62, was transported to the hospital after police responded to a report of a gunshot wound at the 20 block of Loxley Road in Portsmouth. She died Tuesday morning.

Miller was one of five people injured in three separate shootings in Portsmouth on Sunday, and one of three who were killed.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

