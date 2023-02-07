ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement

Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Big Blue View

Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles to win Super Bowl 57

Who will win the 2023 Super Bowl between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Four of your Big Blue View contributors have picked the game. Tony DelGenio and Jeremy Portnoy are picking the Eagles. Ed Valentine and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Big Blue View

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: It’s a bonus mailbag edition!

The Big Blue View Mailbag, which runs every Saturday morning, is currently overflowing with so many questions I am trying to find alternate ways to clear some of the backlog. With that in mind, this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast is a mailbag. I have selected...
Big Blue View

2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Dee Winters, LB, TCU

The New York Giants obviously need a linebacker. That much was clear from watching their defense in 2022 — or for most of the previous two decades, for that matter. Fans are obviously hoping that the team will select a linebacker highly, but the draft board might not work out that way. So the team will need to look at all of their options at linebacker, and they may want to double down on the linebacker position by selecting two if they do take one highly.
FORT WORTH, TX
Big Blue View

Taking the long view of NFL quarterbacks

Comparing NFL quarterbacks to each other has become almost as big an industry as the NFL itself. Endless articles (and this is another) argue the merits of individual QBs. Fans debate how to rank the current crop of QBs, whether so-and-so is “elite” or a “franchise quarterback,” how much a team should pay for their present QB, whether they should try to draft or trade for another team’s QB, and so on.
Big Blue View

Trade down in the draft for more chances , not for Salary Cap benefints

Yesterday, I made a statement that trading back in the draft has minimal salary cap impact and was challenged by a fellow BBVer. I ran the analysis 2 years ago but did not save it. All I could say was "Challenge Accepted". I made several assumptions which I think were reasonable since there are several sources which can be used but I was going too crazy with this analysis.
Big Blue View

The Giants should add veteran tight end Chris Manhertz in free agency

The New York Giants had an unusual tightend situation in 2022. The departure of Evan Engram left a void that was, in part, replaced by rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who exceeded expectations for a fourth-round pick. Veteran additions made prior to training camp had no impact on the Giants’...
Big Blue View

Giants’ DC Wink Martindale won’t be Indianapolis Colts’ head coach

Wink Martindale’s misfortune is great news for the New York Giants. Martindale has reportedly been informed that he will not become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have not yet hired a head coach, but have told the veteran defensive coordinator he is no longer under consideration. Martindale had two interviews with Indianapolis for the job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Big Blue View

Ed’s mock draft 3.0: A linebacker for the Giants, but ...

This edition of my weekly New York Giants 2023 NFL mock draft goes in a different direction. I wanted to get some different names into the discussion and construct this mock with a somewhat different scenario. I think I have managed to do those things. Let’s get to it.
IOWA STATE
Big Blue View

I did the unthinkable…

I bet $100 on the Eagles giving 1. It pained me, but I think the spread is way off. This team is loaded and I don’t think the Chiefs have enough to handle them. The only way KC wins is for Mahomes to go off, and the Eagles defense is just too good.

