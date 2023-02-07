Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles to win Super Bowl 57
Who will win the 2023 Super Bowl between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Four of your Big Blue View contributors have picked the game. Tony DelGenio and Jeremy Portnoy are picking the Eagles. Ed Valentine and...
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: It’s a bonus mailbag edition!
The Big Blue View Mailbag, which runs every Saturday morning, is currently overflowing with so many questions I am trying to find alternate ways to clear some of the backlog. With that in mind, this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast is a mailbag. I have selected...
Giants news, 2/10: Ranking the Giants Super Bowls, Spagnuolo on Coughlin, more headlines
The Giants made tremendous progress in 2022, but they need to make more. BBV writers this week looked at how the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles built their teams to play on the final Sunday of the year. So what is the blueprint this offseason — and the...
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Dee Winters, LB, TCU
The New York Giants obviously need a linebacker. That much was clear from watching their defense in 2022 — or for most of the previous two decades, for that matter. Fans are obviously hoping that the team will select a linebacker highly, but the draft board might not work out that way. So the team will need to look at all of their options at linebacker, and they may want to double down on the linebacker position by selecting two if they do take one highly.
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
Taking the long view of NFL quarterbacks
Comparing NFL quarterbacks to each other has become almost as big an industry as the NFL itself. Endless articles (and this is another) argue the merits of individual QBs. Fans debate how to rank the current crop of QBs, whether so-and-so is “elite” or a “franchise quarterback,” how much a team should pay for their present QB, whether they should try to draft or trade for another team’s QB, and so on.
Trade down in the draft for more chances , not for Salary Cap benefints
Yesterday, I made a statement that trading back in the draft has minimal salary cap impact and was challenged by a fellow BBVer. I ran the analysis 2 years ago but did not save it. All I could say was "Challenge Accepted". I made several assumptions which I think were reasonable since there are several sources which can be used but I was going too crazy with this analysis.
The Giants should add veteran tight end Chris Manhertz in free agency
The New York Giants had an unusual tightend situation in 2022. The departure of Evan Engram left a void that was, in part, replaced by rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who exceeded expectations for a fourth-round pick. Veteran additions made prior to training camp had no impact on the Giants’...
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale won’t be Indianapolis Colts’ head coach
Wink Martindale’s misfortune is great news for the New York Giants. Martindale has reportedly been informed that he will not become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have not yet hired a head coach, but have told the veteran defensive coordinator he is no longer under consideration. Martindale had two interviews with Indianapolis for the job.
Ed’s mock draft 3.0: A linebacker for the Giants, but ...
This edition of my weekly New York Giants 2023 NFL mock draft goes in a different direction. I wanted to get some different names into the discussion and construct this mock with a somewhat different scenario. I think I have managed to do those things. Let’s get to it.
I did the unthinkable…
I bet $100 on the Eagles giving 1. It pained me, but I think the spread is way off. This team is loaded and I don’t think the Chiefs have enough to handle them. The only way KC wins is for Mahomes to go off, and the Eagles defense is just too good.
