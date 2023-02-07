Read full article on original website
Second suspect being sought in murder investigation of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
A second suspect is being sought in the murder investigation of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, are each charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, Suarez said in a statement.
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced For Fatal 2020 Hotel Shooting
An Atlantic City man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city in the summer of 2020. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 25-year-old Keshawn Faulkner was sentenced to 19 years in state prison. This past December, Faulkner pleaded guilty to,
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Marshals Nab NJ Kindergarten Teacher Slay Suspect in Florida, 2nd Man Wanted
US Marshals arrested a man in Florida in connection with the death of a 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher found beaten and strangled in a shallow grave this week, and the two know each other, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials and sources with direct knowledge of the case.
Hudson County judge gives ex-Jersey City cop Denzel Suitt 3 years in prison at resentencing
Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young issued former Jersey City Police Officer Denzel Suitt three years in New Jersey State Prison, along with parole ineligibility for two years, at his resentencing yesterday. On March 25th, 2018, Suitt conducted a stop of Jermaine Palms and Jonathan Davis, allegedly stealing $600...
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October. Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,. Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say
The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
Toilet troubles at South Jersey state prison prompt protest
A water main break last month left South Woods State Prison without working toilets and drinkable water, driving activists to demand change. The post Toilet troubles at South Jersey state prison prompt protest appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors
Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
