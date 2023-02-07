ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

PIX11

Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say

The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
VINELAND, NJ
94.5 PST

$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
ELIZABETH, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors

Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
