Shavers Charged with Felony Assault
February 9, 2023 – TALAILA SHANNEA SHAVERS was arrested in Sulphur Springs after a brief chase and charged with a felony assault on a public servant. Officers were dispatched to an Spence St address on a report of a disturbance. Once on Spence, officers observed two individuals walking from the reported address. The suspects ignored commands to stop and talk to the officers. The pair continued to walk to a nearby street where police caught up with them. They continued to attempt to walk away, and were uncooperative with police. Shavers was eventually held by police and, during her attempt to break free, injured an officer.
Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects
After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters. While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.
Bain Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 9, 2023 – Law enforcement was notified of suspicious activity and a south Broadway convenience store around two-o’clock in the afternoon. Officers made contact with a white male in the driver seat of a vehicle parked at the store. Cameron Lynn Bain, age 29 of Pickton, TX,...
YAHOO!
Tampering indictments issued following Royse City deaths
Feb. 9—A man and woman from Huntsville have been indicted on charges of alleged tampering with evidence, allegations that stem from the Nov. 13 shooting death of a Huntsville man. Elem Wynne III, 35, and Brooke Louise Rice, 28, were indicted by a Hunt County grand jury Feb. 3....
easttexasradio.com
Bond Set For Paris Murder Suspect
Lamar County set bond at $250,000 for 18-year-old Dykalen Donnell Douglas of Paris. The state charges him with murder concerning the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Hirael Shawn Rios.
One man shot, another assaulted with firearm in Crandall
CRANDALL, Texas — [UPDATE Feb. 9, 2023] — In an update Thursday, Crandall police say Wednesday's shooting in downtown Crandall was related to drugs and money. "...investigators have determined this incident is isolated to the residence where the shooting occurred," read a statement, in part, from the department. "Investigators spoke to both victims and they both advised the suspects asked where the money was when they entered the residence."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Deliberates Fate of Man Accused of Helping Son, 14, Carry Out Deadly Ambush
The fate of a Garland father accused of helping his 14-year-old son carry out a deadly ambush in 2021 is now in the hands of a Dallas County jury. Richard Acosta Jr. is charged with capital murder for the shooting at a Garland convenience store that claimed the lives of three teens on Dec. 26, 2021.
KXII.com
Whitewright man who barricaded himself in apartment sentenced
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself in a Whitewright apartment back in June of 2022 was sentenced to 8 months in jail and at least six months in a drug treatment program. According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Dustin Armstrong, 35, plead guilty to...
KXII.com
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
Man wounded in Crandall home invasion shooting
Crandall police are looking for the home intruders who shot a man last night while pistol-whipping another. Three men burst into a home on West Vanston Street and at least one opened fire, wounding one man in the leg.
Cocaine, meth trafficker found in Dallas with $1.5 million gets 20 years
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A drug trafficker who was found with a stash of over $1.5 million in his Dallas residence was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison, officials announced.Hecton Manuel Castro-Quirino, 49, of Dallas, pleaded guilty back in Sept. 2022 to conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. He was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, who also ordered that he forfeit the $1,595,185 seized from his home.Court documents state that in June 2021, an informant told law enforcement officials about a drug house on South Acres Dr. in Dallas. Agents and officers proceeded to make several...
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect
Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
Officials searching for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to the SSPD, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Police say Copeland stands 5'11 and weighs 144 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
Man: Escaped, Dumped Van, Found Dead in Sulphur Springs Park
February 9, 2023 – Traverro McElroy age 36 who officials say escaped from a Hinds County Mississippi detention center has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, TX. He was found on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:12 p.m. His body was found this week inside a public restroom in...
Thief caught stuffing $560 worth of meat inside clothing
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police detained a man who left a grocery store after hiding $560 worth of meat in his clothing.Police later identified the man as Donald Hicks, 53. They arrested him as he allegedly tried to flee on an electric scooter. The department shared a photo on Facebook of his haul, and asked: "Stocking up for the Super Bowl? We think this guy had the wrong idea."The photo shows a shopping basket filled with family size packs of beef sausage, ground chuck, bacon and large portions of packaged meat. All of the stolen food was recovered.Police said Hicks had a felony warrant for theft. He's currently at the Arlington City Jail.
Royse City police investigating fatality after high water washes away vehicle on I-30 service road
ROYSE CITY, Texas — The Royse City Police Department is investigating a fatality that occurred Wednesday morning after high water washed away a vehicle stuck on the I-30 service road near FM 1565 in Hunt County. Police responded to the incident at about 11 a.m. Wednesday along with the...
Little Elm police name two suspects arrested in murder case
olice have now divulged the names of the suspects in last week’s shooting death of a Little Elm man. David Pleasant was gunned down Friday at a home on Knight Trail.
