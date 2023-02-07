ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Mills, TX

KSST Radio

Shavers Charged with Felony Assault

February 9, 2023 – TALAILA SHANNEA SHAVERS was arrested in Sulphur Springs after a brief chase and charged with a felony assault on a public servant. Officers were dispatched to an Spence St address on a report of a disturbance. Once on Spence, officers observed two individuals walking from the reported address. The suspects ignored commands to stop and talk to the officers. The pair continued to walk to a nearby street where police caught up with them. They continued to attempt to walk away, and were uncooperative with police. Shavers was eventually held by police and, during her attempt to break free, injured an officer.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects

After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters. While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Bain Back in Hopkins County Jail

February 9, 2023 – Law enforcement was notified of suspicious activity and a south Broadway convenience store around two-o’clock in the afternoon. Officers made contact with a white male in the driver seat of a vehicle parked at the store. Cameron Lynn Bain, age 29 of Pickton, TX,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YAHOO!

Tampering indictments issued following Royse City deaths

Feb. 9—A man and woman from Huntsville have been indicted on charges of alleged tampering with evidence, allegations that stem from the Nov. 13 shooting death of a Huntsville man. Elem Wynne III, 35, and Brooke Louise Rice, 28, were indicted by a Hunt County grand jury Feb. 3....
ROYSE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Bond Set For Paris Murder Suspect

Lamar County set bond at $250,000 for 18-year-old Dykalen Donnell Douglas of Paris. The state charges him with murder concerning the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Hirael Shawn Rios.
PARIS, TX
inForney.com

One man shot, another assaulted with firearm in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas — [UPDATE Feb. 9, 2023] — In an update Thursday, Crandall police say Wednesday's shooting in downtown Crandall was related to drugs and money. "...investigators have determined this incident is isolated to the residence where the shooting occurred," read a statement, in part, from the department. "Investigators spoke to both victims and they both advised the suspects asked where the money was when they entered the residence."
CRANDALL, TX
KXII.com

Whitewright man who barricaded himself in apartment sentenced

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who barricaded himself in a Whitewright apartment back in June of 2022 was sentenced to 8 months in jail and at least six months in a drug treatment program. According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Dustin Armstrong, 35, plead guilty to...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested for making terroristic threats

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
GORDONVILLE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Cocaine, meth trafficker found in Dallas with $1.5 million gets 20 years

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A drug trafficker who was found with a stash of over $1.5 million in his Dallas residence was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison, officials announced.Hecton Manuel Castro-Quirino, 49, of Dallas, pleaded guilty back in Sept. 2022 to conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. He was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, who also ordered that he forfeit the $1,595,185 seized from his home.Court documents state that in June 2021, an informant told law enforcement officials about a drug house on South Acres Dr. in Dallas. Agents and officers proceeded to make several...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect

Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Officials searching for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to the SSPD, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Police say Copeland stands 5'11 and weighs 144 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Thief caught stuffing $560 worth of meat inside clothing

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police detained a man who left a grocery store after hiding $560 worth of meat in his clothing.Police later identified the man as Donald Hicks, 53. They arrested him as he allegedly tried to flee on an electric scooter. The department shared a photo on Facebook of his haul, and asked: "Stocking up for the Super Bowl? We think this guy had the wrong idea."The photo shows a shopping basket filled with family size packs of beef sausage, ground chuck, bacon and large portions of packaged meat. All of the stolen food was recovered.Police said Hicks had a felony warrant for theft. He's currently at the Arlington City Jail. 
ARLINGTON, TX

